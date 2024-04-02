NO matter how safe one thinks their neighbourhood is, it is still important to take the necessary precautions to ensure the security of your home.

A woman was recently an unfortunate victim of a robbery at her home in Pahang after leaving her gate open for a short while after entering her home.

It was believed that the robber stole her cash envelope.

A video posted on Facebook page 关丹台 Kuantan Complaint King showed the woman’s car entering her home, with her gates still open as she alighted from the vehicle.

While her gate was still open, she was leisurely drying out some clothes when a few moments later, a white car pulled up in front of her home.

A man came out and walked briskly into her home, towards her vehicle and took what was believed to be an envelope.

However, the woman tried to get her cash envelope back but to no avail, the robber who was clad in black had resisted her efforts and quickly sped off.

While this was happening, two young children also got down from her car and witnessed the woman struggle to get back her hard-earned money.

After the whole ordeal, the woman proceeded to finally close her house gate.

Netizens had no sympathy for the woman, chiding her for her lack of common sense in not closing her gate was an “invitation” for robbers.