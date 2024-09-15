A woman was filmed stopping a moving vehicle on a highway to let the car she was riding in merge into the lane earlier today.

A video posted by @update1111 on X showed the older woman, clad in an orange shirt, getting out of her car and halting the driver of another vehicle while on foot.

The traffic appeared to be moving slowly, according to the dashcam footage, however the post did not disclose the location.

She was determined to allow the Singapore-registered vehicle to enter the lane.

ALSO READ: Police looking for driver of Singapore-registered vehicle involved in road rage incident

Despite the car moving slowly and not stopping for her, she did not give up until the car was nearly in the lane.

The owner of the dashcam attempted to prevent the Singapore-registered car from merging in such a manner, but their efforts were in vain as the woman refused to move.

Commenters were enraged by the woman’s behavior and her disregard for Malaysia’s traffic laws.