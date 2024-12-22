IMAGINE filling out a simple work survey only to end up being let go by the company because of stress.

Usually companies use surveys to receive feedback from employees on improving work conditions however one company took drastic measures into their own hands.

In a post on X, a screenshot of an e-mail attached showed the company allegedly dismissing several workers who filled out a work survey about to the employees’ “feelings about stress at work”.

However, the company made changes by letting go of the employees who indicated being burdened with “significant stress” at work.

The post went viral, with netizens shocked at how the stressed staff were dismissed instead of receiving help from their employer’s end.

“Sue them for unfair dismissal. Using the survey to weed out those who are under stress is against normal working practices,” a user advised.

“Other employers would plan some sort of intervention but this one is on another level, simply firing them. So if the new hires are stressed that much later on, do they get fired as well?” a netizen chimed in.

“A solution that adds extra stress to the employees but makes it stress free for the employer,” a commenter remarked.