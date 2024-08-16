IN a unique trend, couples born under the Year of the Pig in China are choosing an unusual yet meaningful venue for their weddings—the Panda Pig Farm in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China.

According to South China Morning Post, this specialist pig farm has transformed into a popular wedding destination, especially for those who feel a deep connection to the pig zodiac.

Originally a traditional pig farm, the Panda Pig Farm has diversified into a holiday resort and wedding venue, hosting over 200 weddings last year alone.

Shen Jianjun, the farm’s owner, noted that the venue has a special appeal for those born in the Year of the Pig.

“People born in the Year of the Pig are especially drawn to this place. Some even include the animals in their wedding photos, finding it more meaningful,” he was quoted as saying.

The farm is home to about 3,000 Two-End Black Pigs, a breed known for its distinctive black and white markings, which has earned them the nickname “Panda Pigs.”

The farm has also installed technology to ensure that it remains free from the typical farm odours, adding to its charm as a wedding venue.

“As someone born in the Year of the Pig, and having studied animal husbandry and veterinary medicine, I have a deep affection for the animals.

The Two-End Black is one of China’s four most famous pigs and is also renowned worldwide,” he said.

He further explained that this breed was once nearly extinct due to its slower growth rate and higher breeding costs, compounded by competition from foreign breeds.

The farm’s unique appeal is not lost on couples like one bride who shared her experience on China’s Douyin.

“My nickname is Panda, his surname is Xiong, which means ‘bear’ in Chinese, and we were both born in the Year of the Pig. Getting married at the Panda Pig farm felt like destiny,” she wrote.

Beyond weddings, the Panda Pig Farm is also a theme park, offering attractions such as a cultural expo and interactive experiences.

Visitors can explore a pig village where they can learn about the animals’ habits and habitats.

Shen revealed that the farm has drawn nearly two million visitors in the past three years, with daily traffic reaching up to 12,000.