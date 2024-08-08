Chinese firm bans job for applicants born in Year of the Dog

A hiring policy by a company in southern China has sparked controversy after it banned job applications from individuals born in the Year of the Dog.

According to the South China Morning Post, Sanxing Transportation, located in Guangdong province, has made this decision based on the belief that the dragon zodiac sign of their boss clashes with the dog zodiac sign.

The company included this specification in a job listing for a clerk position, offering a monthly salary of 3,000 to 4,000 yuan (approx. RM1,870 - RM2,496), which is half the regional average.

It was reported that a staff member mentioned that the prohibition stemmed from the belief that “dragons and dogs do not get along well.”

The Chinese zodiac, which consists of 12 signs cycling every 12 years, holds that signs opposite each other, like dragon and dog, are inherently in conflict.

This conflict is said to extend into the workplace, with the belief that the dragon’s water element and the dog’s fire element could lead to disagreements. Additionally, superstitions claim that dog people may bring bad luck to dragon people’s careers.

On social media, reactions to the policy have been largely negative, with many condemning it as “too superstitious” and discriminatory.

One user commented on Weibo, “This is discrimination.” Another added, “I would not choose to work for a company like this.”

A third individual shared a similar experience: “My boss asked for my birthday and horoscope, and after learning that I’m a rooster zodiac person who was born early in the morning, they believed I would be a hard worker and hired me.”

According to Wu Xingjian, a lawyer from Hubei Chisheng Law Firm, while such zodiac-based preferences could be considered discriminatory, they are not illegal.