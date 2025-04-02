CHILDREN often get up to quite a bit of mischief, sometimes to the point of putting their safety at risk -- but they don’t know any better, which is where a parent’s watchful eye comes into play to avoid untoward incidents.

This particular incident prompted many online to question the whereabouts of a child’s parents after he was seen pulling a risky stunt at a theme park in Negeri Sembilan, said to have occurred on January 31.

A viral TikTok video by @nurishanis showed a young boy climbing on top of a slide cover, already high up on the slide, sparking fear and concern online.

Replying to a comment, Nuri added that the crowd was shouting at the child to get down.

ALSO READ: Automatic sliding door at Terengganu mall shatters after child uses hand to stop it

After the video made rounds on social media, the theme park management posted a comment under the post, stating it was “assessing” the incident to ensure better safety for all future visitors.

The management also reminded visitors to always supervise their children and make sure they use the park’s equipment properly.

Nuri later updated the comments section, confirming that the boy was safe.

Netizens were furious at the parents for their alleged negligence regarding their child’s safety.