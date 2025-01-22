AN automated sliding door at a shopping mall shattered after a child forced the door from closing with his hand.

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook showed a young boy wearing an orange top holding down the glass door sliding from the left.

According to the post, the incident was said to have taken place in Kuala Terengganu however it was not disclosed when it took place and whether anyone sustained any injuries.

As the door was struggling to move, it abruptly shattered with the tiny glass shards scattered all over the floor while the child ran off.

In the comment section, one user attached an image of the child surrounded by adult women dabbing blood from the back of his head.

Netizens called for the parents of the child to take accountability for the incident and pointed out that the child was “clearly unsupervised”.

“The child’s mother and father were careless and negligent. “Firm action should be taken,” a netizen said.

“Were his parents not watching him? I get so frustrated seeing parents letting their children play about by themselves like that,” another user said.