WAKE up to an elevated breakfast experience at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, where mornings begin with an exquisite nod to British tradition and modern luxury. Now introducing an all-new breakfast menu, crafted to deliver familiar favourites.
Curated by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, this morning menu is a refined take on traditional breakfast staples, offering a sophisticated start to the day. Available à la carte for walk-in guests and as an exclusive breakfast option for in-house Sunway Resort Hotel guests, this experience redefines what hotel dining can be.
In-house hotel guests can choose to swap the conventional buffet for this curated dining journey, where every dish has been thoughtfully composed. Enjoy iconic signatures like the Classic English Breakfast (RM115) with perfectly cooked eggs, beef sausages, beef bacon, baked beans and portobello mushrooms, or indulge in the decadent Eggs Royale (RM58 or RM90), layered with muffins, smoked salmon, poached eggs and velvety Hollandaise.
For a lighter touch, classics and pastries selections like the Chia Seed Bowl with oatmeal, honey, fruits and toasted almonds or Greek Yoghurt with berries, fruit compote and granola offer a refreshing start.
And as expected from Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, luxury is never amiss, dive into the indulgent Lobster Thermidor Muffin (RM90 or RM150) with Boston lobster, poached egg, caviar and gold leaves, or savour the Oscietra Caviar (RM650) served with warm blinis, crème fraîche and chives.
All breakfast options come with the opportunity to personalise your spread with add-ons such as beef bacon, avocado, smoked salmon, hash browns and more.
Complementing the menu is a range of energising beverages, from brewed coffee and fresh juices to signature Energiser Shots like the Lemony Beet (RM15) (beetroot, green apple, lemon) and Wake Me Up (RM15) (orange, lemon, young ginger). For those wanting to toast the morning, elevate your experience with a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne (RM138), Andreola Extra Dry Prosecco (RM75), Mimosa (RM90) or a classic Bloody Mary (RM68).
Whether you are a hotel guest or simply seeking a breakfast outing, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill’s morning affair promises something exceptional through flavour, finesse and a fresh start worth savouring.