WAKE up to an elevated breakfast experience at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, where mornings begin with an exquisite nod to British tradition and modern luxury. Now introducing an all-new breakfast menu, crafted to deliver familiar favourites.

Curated by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, this morning menu is a refined take on traditional breakfast staples, offering a sophisticated start to the day. Available à la carte for walk-in guests and as an exclusive breakfast option for in-house Sunway Resort Hotel guests, this experience redefines what hotel dining can be.

In-house hotel guests can choose to swap the conventional buffet for this curated dining journey, where every dish has been thoughtfully composed. Enjoy iconic signatures like the Classic English Breakfast (RM115) with perfectly cooked eggs, beef sausages, beef bacon, baked beans and portobello mushrooms, or indulge in the decadent Eggs Royale (RM58 or RM90), layered with muffins, smoked salmon, poached eggs and velvety Hollandaise.