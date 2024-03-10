Grimoire takes storytelling to new level

Jared Lee’s anthology surprises with stunning visuals, standout performances, unique exploration of human nature

RENOWNED Malaysian filmmaker Jared Lee delivers a surprisingly powerful punch with Grimoire, an anthology that combines three of his acclaimed works: The Last 7, Influencer and Horologist. What could have easily been just another local release transforms into a cinematic gem that rivals international content. With stunning visual effects and poignant themes, Lee’s thoughtful direction offers an anthology experience that exceeds expectations.

The Last 7: A standout in every way The first of the three films, The Last 7, is undoubtedly the highlight of the anthology. The premise is immediately intriguing: Michael, a Grim Reaper, navigates an afterlife that mirrors the bureaucratic grind of a typical office job. Grim Reapers here are essentially salespeople with quotas and the mundane reality of their existence is juxtaposed with Michael’s mysterious dreams. This film shines in every aspect – acting, storytelling and visuals. Nicholas Davis as Michael brings depth and subtlety to his character, portraying a man (or Reaper) struggling to make sense of his dreams while also grappling with the soul-crushing monotony of his job. The VFX in The Last 7 is a masterclass in subtlety, smoothly blending realism with sci-fi elements. The fact that audiences cannot tell the special effects are there until they are pointed out speaks volumes about the skill of the production team. However, if there is one complaint to be made, it is that The Last 7 feels too short. At just 14 minutes, the film builds a compelling world and sets up a fascinating mystery but leaves viewers wanting more. The pacing is brisk and efficient, but this is one short that could have benefited from a few extra minutes to fully explore its themes and give audiences a more satisfying resolution.

Influencer: Awe-inducing visuals but a storyline that falls short If The Last 7 is the anthology’s highlight, Influencer is its most visually ambitious entry. Set in a dystopian near-future, the film follows Hannah, a young girl seeking solace in the superficial world of social media, only to find companionship in an android named Eve. The film’s visual effects, particularly in scenes depicting futuristic technology, are nothing short of awe-inspiring. From holographic phones to a fully realised cyberpunk Kuala Lumpur, Influencer is a visual feast for sci-fi fans. The cyberpunk market scene, which was impressively shot in the production office’s carpark, stands out as proof of the creativity and resourcefulness of the filmmakers. Every frame in Influencer is packed with attention to detail, from the neon-lit vending machines to the futuristic gadgets that populate this world. It is clear that this film pushed the boundaries of Malaysian visual effects and for that alone, Influencer is a triumph. However, while the visuals are top-tier, the story could have used a bit more polish. The premise of a young girl finding solace in an android is rich with potential, but the narrative lacks the depth it needs to make a lasting impact. Additionally, at 37 minutes, the Influencer feels a bit bloated. A tighter edit could have trimmed some of the slower moments, improving the pacing and allowing the story to resonate more effectively. It is a case where the visuals outshine the substance, but even so, Influencer remains a captivating piece of sci-fi drama that is worth watching.

Horologist: Brilliant storytelling in a compact package The final film in the anthology, Horologist, is a remarkable display of concise, brilliant storytelling. At only six minutes long, this sci-fi thriller tells the story of Sand, a man who has discovered the secret to selling time itself. What is striking about Horologist is how little dialogue it contains yet it manages to convey so much through its atmosphere, visuals and the subtle performances of its characters. Horologist feels like a graphic novel come to life, which is fitting, given its success as a one-shot comic nominated for an Eisner Award. The minimalist dialogue allows the visuals and sound design to take centre stage, creating an eerie and immersive atmosphere that lingers. The film does not need flashy effects or over-the-top action to make its point – its simplicity is its greatest strength. Like The Last 7, Horologist could have been longer, but its brevity is part of what makes it so effective. In just a few minutes, Lee weaves a tight, haunting narrative that leaves viewers with more questions than answers, in the best possible way. It is a thought-provoking exploration of human greed and the consequences of playing with time and it closes the anthology on a high note.