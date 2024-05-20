Gripping stuff

Five must-watch real-life documentaries on Netflix

MARK Twain famously quipped that the “truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction”. As a nod to that famous quote, here are five utterly gripping documentaries that explore real-life events and human experiences that will leave viewers glued to their screens. The Tinder Swindler (2022) The Tinder Swindler unravels the intriguing story of Simon Leviev, a con artist who used dating apps to lure unsuspecting women into his web of deceit. Through interviews with his victims and investigative journalism, the documentary exposes the intricate web of lies spun by Leviev as he posed as a wealthy businessman to win the trust and affection of his targets. As the shocking truth behind his elaborate schemes is revealed, viewers are left both astounded and outraged by the extent of his manipulation. This cautionary tale serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital age and the importance of vigilance in the quest for love.

Our Father (2022) Our Father is about the complex and deeply personal journey of two brothers Nick and Alex, as they confront their father’s dark past. Raised in a loving household, the siblings are shattered when they discover that their father was a high-ranking member of a notorious cult. As they grapple with the legacy of their upbringing and strive to uncover the truth about their father’s involvement, the documentary offers a poignant exploration of family, forgiveness, and the enduring power of hope. Through intimate interviews and archival footage, Our Father sheds light on the lasting impact of trauma and the resilience of the human spirit.

The Plane That Disappeared (2023) The Plane That Disappeared recounts the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, one of the most baffling aviation mysteries of our time. Through a combination of expert analysis, eyewitness accounts and archival material, the documentary pieces together the events leading up to the vanishing of the aircraft and the subsequent search efforts. As theories abound and questions remain unanswered, viewers are taken on a gripping journey into the heart of one of modern aviation’s greatest enigmas. The Plane That Disappeared is a compelling exploration of loss, resilience, and the relentless quest for truth in the face of uncertainty.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (2021) This documentary series follows the chilling true story of Yoo Young-chul, a South Korean serial killer known as the “Raincoat Killer”, who terrorised Seoul in the early 2000s. The series focuses into the investigation and capture of Yoo, exploring the methods and motives behind his heinous crimes through interviews with law enforcement officials, journalists and experts. As the hunt for the killer unfolds, viewers are drawn into a gripping narrative of suspense and intrigue, shedding light on the dark underbelly of society and the tireless efforts of those who seek justice for the victims.