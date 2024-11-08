Haidilao Malaysia refreshes tomato soup base

HOT pot restaurant Haidilao has refreshed its signature tomato soup base, featuring fresher, juicier tomatoes that brings an enhanced classic flavour.

The improved version retains its classic flavour while incorporating fresher, juicier tomato chunks, ensuring a balance of sweetness and tanginess, with a tender texture that enriches the broth’s layers and depth of flavour.

For many hot pot lovers, starting a meal with a bowl of tomato soup is essential, often enhanced by adding chopped coriander, spring onions or celery along with beef cubes.

Hot pot fans have highlighted the combination of wrapping beef slices, shrimp paste in a beancurd roll and cooking them in the tomato broth – making this pairing irresistible as the beancurd roll absorbs the rich tomato flavour and offers a chewy texture with a deep broth essence, while the beef slices remain tender.

Additionally, noodle lovers have shared a tip for cooking instant noodles with crispy fish skin: Insert the noodles in the tomato soup for two to three minutes before adding the crispy fish skin – enabling this dish to absorb the flavourful broth thus creating a delicious and layered taste. This is a favourite among hot pot enthusiasts and a culinary adventure for all.

Haidilao first introduced the tomato soup base in China 20 years ago. The tomato hot pot transformed the hot pot scene by offering a unique sweet and tangy option beyond the traditional choices. The tomato hot pot quickly became a favourite and a top seller globally.

To offer an immersive experience with the refreshed tomato hot pot launch, Haidilao Malaysia has a fun interactive game called Tomato Tongue Twister Rewards. From now until Aug 31, customers who join the activity will have a chance to win adorable tomato-themed merchandise, such as tomato keychains or mini tomato headbands.