Hatching lines of independence, national pride

IN celebration of the country’s National Day and Malaysia Day 2024, fine artist Lui Cheng Thak is unveiling his latest series Jiwa Merdeka, an evocative exhibition that beautifully captures the essence of Malaysia’s cultural and architectural heritage.

Jiwa Merdeka, reflecting the official theme for the 2024 celebrations, aligns with the government’s determination and commitment to developing the country and uniting its people.

The series features the Merdeka 118 tower, symbolising Malaysia’s progress and modernity. Lui’s artistic interpretation of the skyscraper juxtaposed with traditional Malaysian elements captures the spirit of a nation poised between its rich past and dynamic future.

True to Lui’s style, the series blends contemporary scenes with historical and cultural motifs, emphasising the continuity and coexistence of Malaysia’s rich heritage and its modern advancements.

This series is a testament to Malaysia’s journey through time, blending the rich history of the nation’s iconic heritage buildings with the striking modernity of the Merdeka 118 tower.

Lui, known for his realistic portrayals of Malaysian street scenes and historical structures, brings a fresh perspective by incorporating this new architectural marvel into his work.

Lui was born in Negeri Sembilan in 1967 and has been a notable figure in Malaysia’s art scene since he graduated from the Kuala Lumpur Art School in 1989.

His work is celebrated for its detailed and evocative representation of Malaysia’s historical architecture, particularly the old shophouses and street scenes of Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Penang.

His work emphasises local people and heritage buildings, showcasing the contemporary culture of Malaysia. His paintings often feature old eclectic shophouse facades adorned with birdcages and other cultural subjects.

Through his art, Lui aims to preserve Malaysia’s architectural treasures amid rapid modernisation.

Jiwa Merdeka is more than an art exhibition, it is a narrative that connects Malaysia’s past, present and future. Lui’s work reminds us of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage while embracing modernity.

The exhibition will be held at Pinkguy Gallery in Bangsar and is open to the public from Aug 9 to 30. Admission is free.