Herriot to headline Ipoh show on April 12

Malaysian melodic death metal band Herriot is set to headline the show Fourth Ceremony in Ipoh on April 12 before completing work on their upcoming release Black Day Massacre.

The group kicked off a promising start to 2025 by opening for Swedish melodic death metal band Dark Tranquility’s Endtimes Signal tour in Bangkok earlier this month.

According to the band’s frontman Chen, when Herriot was first invited, the band was sceptical whether they could pull off playing an opening show for a band as big as Dark Tranquility.

“Herriot has not played live shows seriously in a long time. As a band, we chase after fun and self-fulfilment. Despite being given a chance like this, which was a dream come true, it was still admittedly scary,” said Chen.

To prepare for its opening spot, he said Herriot rehearsed a couple of times, with the sessions lasting four to five hours. Based on what Chen wrote, holding the practice sessions seemed trickier than playing the gig itself, as band members had to travel from Penang and Kuala Lumpur to get to Ipoh for rehearsals.

During the Bangkok gig, Herriot played five new songs – three of which they had not played before for shows.

The event saw the group in impressive company with the presence of metal bands Conan from the UK as well as Ethereal Sin and Gotsu Totsu Kotsu from Japan, making Herriot the sole representative for Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Herriot’s set during the Endtime Signals tour in Bangkok can be streamed on YouTube.