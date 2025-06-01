High-speed adventure

Thrilling, action-packed sequel that stays true to its roots while pushing franchise forward

This film is a satisfying and action-packed follow-up that feels like a love letter to fans. – PICS COURTESY OF UNITED INTERNATIONAL PICTURES

DIRECTED by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a satisfying and action-packed follow-up that feels like a love letter to fans of both the video games and the previous two films. With returning favourites, thrilling new characters and a plot that ties together the heart of the franchise, this instalment does not just meet expectations, it rockets past them.

Familiar formula that still feels fresh By now, the Sonic movies have established a winning formula: a mix of humour, heart and high-octane action that appeals to audiences of all ages. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sticks to this recipe while introducing enough twists and new faces to keep things fresh. The film brings back Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) along with his trusty sidekicks, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), who have settled into life with Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). But the peace of Green Hills is soon disrupted by the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog, a new adversary with mysterious powers and a tragic backstory, voiced to perfection by Keanu Reeves. Keanu’s Shadow steals the show with a performance that balances menace and vulnerability, turning the character into the most compelling addition to the series yet.

MVP of the movie Let us address the obvious: Keanu Reeves as Shadow is an absolute game-changer. From his first on-screen moment, Reeves commands attention with his deep, brooding voice and an intensity that makes Shadow feel like the most dangerous threat Sonic and his friends have ever faced. Reeves brings depth to Shadow, making him more than just a villain. His performance adds layers to the character, hinting at a tragic past and motivations that go beyond simple evil. Fans of the games will appreciate how faithful his portrayal is, while newcomers will find themselves drawn to the complexity he brings to the role. Action-packed and full of heart Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is packed with exhilarating action sequences that are as fun as they are visually stunning. From high-speed chases in Tokyo to battles in outer space, the film never lets up. The addition of Shadow as an adversary raises the stakes, with every encounter between him and Team Sonic feeling like a true test of their abilities. But the movie does not sacrifice heart for spectacle. The bond between Sonic, Tails and Knuckles remains the story’s emotional core, with moments of humour and camaraderie that remind viewers why they love these characters. Tom and Maddie also get their moments to shine, adding a grounded, human element to the story.

Nostalgia-fuelled plot with just enough depth The plot delivers exactly what fans want: a nostalgic callback to the games with enough emotional weight to keep things engaging. Shadow’s backstory, tied to Gerald and Maria Robotnik, adds depth and gives the story stakes beyond just another villain-of-the-week scenario. The film also does a great job of weaving in fan-favourite elements from the games, from the Chaos Emeralds to the introduction of Amy Rose in a mid-credits scene that will have fans buzzing. As with the previous films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 balances its action and drama with plenty of humour. Schwartz’s Sonic is as quippy as ever and the dynamic between Tails and Knuckles provides plenty of laughs. Even Shadow gets a few dry one-liners, though they are delivered with his trademark deadpan intensity. Some jokes feel a bit forced, especially during the film’s slower moments, but for the most part, the humour lands, keeping the tone light and fun.

Dazzling visuals and a rocking soundtrack Visually, the movie is a feast for the eyes. The blend of CGI and live-action is smooth and the action sequences are choreographed with a level of creativity that keeps them exciting. The use of colour and lighting, particularly during scenes involving the Chaos Emeralds, adds a sense of wonder to the film. The soundtrack perfectly complements the action, featuring both a cinematic score and needle-drops of iconic Sonic themes. Fans will appreciate the musical nods to the games, while newcomers will enjoy the high-energy beats that match the movie’s pace. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is not without its imperfections. The pacing can feel uneven at times, with the middle act dragging slightly as it juggles multiple subplots. The human characters, while likeable, occasionally feel like they are sidelined in favour of the larger-than-life hedgehog drama. Additionally, while the humour is mostly on point, a few jokes aimed at younger audiences might elicit groans from older viewers.