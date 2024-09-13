Hypnotic thriller with dark, unforgiving edge

Kravitz’s debut film lures people in with its beauty before hitting hard with message

Frida (Ackie) finds herself thrust into this world of wealth and privilege. – PICS COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

IN her directorial debut, Zoë Kravitz presents Blink Twice, a psychological thriller that initially dazzles with its stunning cinematography and dreamlike atmosphere. However, beneath the film’s hypnotic surface lies a dark, unsettling narrative that tackles the raw pain and trauma experienced by women in a world dominated by the powerful. The film lures its audience into a seemingly idyllic world before gradually revealing the horrors that lurk beneath, creating a cinematic experience that is both captivating and profoundly disturbing.

Hypnotic viewing From the opening scenes, Blink Twice envelops the viewer in a visual feast. The film’s setting, a luxurious private island owned by billionaire tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum) is portrayed with such lush, vivid detail that it feels like a paradise pulled straight from a dream. Cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra captures every moment with an almost ethereal quality, using soft lighting, rich colours and sweeping shots that draw the audience into the film’s seductive world. The island’s beauty, however, contrasts sharply with the sinister events that unfold. The visuals mesmerise, almost hypnotising the audience into a false sense of security. This juxtaposition between the idyllic and the horrific is one of the film’s greatest strengths, as it subtly underscores the dangerous allure of the environment the characters find themselves in.

Cast shines At the heart of Blink Twice is Naomi Ackie’s portrayal of Frida, a cocktail waitress and animal-themed nail artist who finds herself thrust into this world of wealth and privilege. Ackie delivers a performance that is both nuanced and powerful, capturing Frida’s initial awe and excitement, followed by her growing suspicion and eventual terror as the island’s dark secrets come to light. Tatum, in the role of Slater, masterfully embodies the duality of his character: a charming, charismatic billionaire who harbours a far more sinister side. Tatum’s performance is layered, revealing a man who is as much a victim of his power as he is a perpetrator of the horrors inflicted on the island. The chemistry between Ackie and Tatum adds a tense, unsettling energy to the film, making their interactions both compelling and fraught with unease. The supporting cast, including Christian Slater as the eerie photographer Vic, Adria Arjona as the resilient Sarah and Geena Davis as the enigmatic Stacy, all contribute to the film’s dark atmosphere. Each character is carefully crafted, with performances that add depth to the narrative and highlight the different ways in which power and trauma manifest in the lives of these individuals.

Dark exploration of women’s pain While Blink Twice may initially appear to be a luxurious escapade into a billionaire’s paradise, the film quickly shifts gears, revealing itself to be a dark exploration of the pain and trauma experienced by women at the hands of powerful men. The film does not shy away from depicting this pain in a raw and unforgiving way, making it clear that beneath the island’s beauty lies a much darker reality. Kravitz and co-writer E.T. Feigenbaum weave a narrative that is as much about survival as it is about the psychological scars left by abuse. The film tackles these themes with a seriousness and sensitivity that elevates it beyond the typical thriller. Yet, despite the heavy subject matter, Blink Twice maintains a certain levity in its tone, with moments of dark humour that prevent the film from becoming overwhelmingly bleak. This balance between the serious and the absurd is handled deftly, with Kravitz using humour not to undermine the film’s message but to underscore the surreal nature of the world her characters inhabit. The result is a film that feels both grounded and otherworldly, a reflection of the disorienting experience of those who find themselves trapped in a world where reality and illusion blur.

Message delivered with style At its core, Blink Twice is a film with a message about the abuse of power and the lengths to which those in power will go to protect their secrets. The film does not hold back in its critique of the systems that allow such abuses to occur, making it clear that the luxurious trappings of wealth are often a veneer for much darker deeds. Despite this message, the film’s delivery is anything but heavy-handed. Kravitz uses the film’s stylish visuals, sharp dialogue and well-timed moments of humour to craft a narrative that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. The film never loses sight of its message, but it also never forgets that it is, first and foremost, a work of cinema, designed to captivate, entertain and ultimately, disturb.