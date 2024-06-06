Illustrating Malaysian life

Cartoonist Reggie Lee’s works add local character to hotel decor

COMIC strips possess a unique ability to capture the essence of life, blending humour with commentary, and Malaysian cartoonist Reggie Lee stands as a great example of the power of this art form. Recently, theSun took a peek into the artistic collaboration between Mercure Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie and Lee, where his vibrant illustrations adorn the hotel’s walls, giving the ambience a distinctly Malaysian-feel. Inspired by Malaysian life Lee’s journey into the world of cartooning began in his youth, where his knack for caricatures found a platform in publications like Gila-Gila. Despite initially pursuing a career in advertising, Lee remained steadfast in his passion for cartoons, contributing to various news publications and solidifying his place as a prominent cartoonist. “When I was growing up in Penang, my school – St. Xavier’s Institution – was encouraging of my artistic pursuits. I found myself drawn to cartooning from a young age, and I began submitting my cartoons to Gila-Gila magazine while still in my teens. “Although I initially pursued a career in advertising, my love for cartooning never waned, and I continued to contribute cartoons to newspapers like theSun and Microsoft. Today, I’m proud to still be a cartoonist,” reminisced Lee.

For Lee, inspiration is drawn from the culture of Malaysian life, with its diverse communities and daily occurrences serving as fodder for his creative process. Whether it is the pulse of current affairs or the nuances of corporate commissions, Lee’s goal remains simple – to make people laugh and connect through his art. “There’s so much that goes on every day in Malaysia, in the different neighbourhoods and communities, that spark an idea for me. I keep up with current affairs to give my take on events, but I also draw inspiration from everyday Malaysian life. What makes Malaysians laugh and tickle their funny bone is fuel for my work,” explained Lee. Challenges in cartooning However, to be able to survive in this field of cartooning comes with its challenges, particularly in balancing humour with sensitivity, especially in today’s climate of heightened awareness. Lee’s approach involves a delicate dance of self-censorship and collaboration with editors, ensuring his cartoons strike the right chord without sacrificing their essence. “With newspapers, the main challenge has been racial sensitivities. I do a lot of self-censorship to make sure my cartoons are not overly offensive, and I work closely with editors to ensure they are suitable for publication. It is a fine line to walk, but there are always ways to express oneself creatively,” revealed Lee.

Collaboration with Mercure KL Glenmarie In this creative industry, Lee’s process spans from traditional ink and paper to the digital canvas of his iPad, allowing for greater flexibility and refinement in his work. This adaptability extends to his recent collaboration with Mercure KL Glenmarie, where Lee’s illustrations effortlessly blend nostalgia with modernity, capturing quintessential Malaysian scenes with a timeless charm. “When I was commissioned by Mercure KL Glenmarie, the brief was clear – to depict scenes of Malaysian life with a touch of nostalgia. “I used to work with ink and paper, but now I draw on my iPad, which allows for easier editing and refinement. For this project, I aimed to create illustrations that evoke a sense of familiarity and charm, blending elements of old and new Malaysia,” he said.