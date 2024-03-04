In the shadows of profit

The brutal reality hidden behind fashion’s glamour

Bags bursting with clothing scraps are a cheaper source of fuel for kilns but carry toxic traces. – PICS BY THOMAS CRISTOFOLETTI

IN Cambodia’s brick kilns, workers endure unimaginable heat, trapped in a cycle of exploitation fuelled by the fast fashion industry. Stacking bricks in temperatures exceeding 38°C, they battle fatigue, dizziness and nausea, all while risking heat stroke and even death. The meagre respite offered by a feeble electric fan is a stark reminder of the neglect these workers face. Their only crime? Being part of a system that values profit over human life. Climate change’s deadly impact As global temperatures rise, the already unbearable conditions in Cambodia’s kilns worsen. With record-breaking heatwaves becoming the new norm, the thin line between survival and peril blurs for these workers. Laurie Parsons of Royal Holloway University warns that while the world talks about climate change affecting us all, the reality is far grimmer for those on the frontlines of labour exploitation.

Hidden dangers of fashion’s waste Beyond the scorching heat, workers face a silent killer — the toxic remnants of the fashion industry. Scraps from garment factories, laden with chlorine bleach, formaldehyde and heavy metals, serve as fuel for the kilns. As children play amid piles of fabric waste, oblivious to the dangers lurking within, the true cost of our fashion choices becomes painfully clear. Debt bondage and desperation Forced into kiln labour by mounting debts, families find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty. Microloans, meant to alleviate financial strain, instead become shackles binding them to a life of exploitation. Whole families, including children, toil in the kilns, their dreams crushed beneath the weight of debt and despair. True price of cheap labour While Phnom Penh’s skyline is adorned with gleaming towers, its foundation is built upon the sweat and blood of those forgotten by society. Behind the facade of progress lies a grim reality: workers earn a pittance, struggling to survive on wages that barely cover the cost of food and shelter. As the gap between rich and poor widens, the true victims of fashion’s insatiable appetite for profit remain unseen and unheard.