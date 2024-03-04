In the shadows of profit

IN Cambodia’s brick kilns, workers endure unimaginable heat, trapped in a cycle of exploitation fuelled by the fast fashion industry.
Stacking bricks in temperatures exceeding 38°C, they battle fatigue, dizziness and nausea, all while risking heat stroke and even death. The meagre respite offered by a feeble electric fan is a stark reminder of the neglect these workers face.
Their only crime? Being part of a system that values profit over human life.
Climate change’s deadly impact
As global temperatures rise, the already unbearable conditions in Cambodia’s kilns worsen. With record-breaking heatwaves becoming the new norm, the thin line between survival and peril blurs for these workers.
Laurie Parsons of Royal Holloway University warns that while the world talks about climate change affecting us all, the reality is far grimmer for those on the frontlines of labour exploitation.
Hidden dangers of fashion’s waste
Beyond the scorching heat, workers face a silent killer — the toxic remnants of the fashion industry. Scraps from garment factories, laden with chlorine bleach, formaldehyde and heavy metals, serve as fuel for the kilns.
As children play amid piles of fabric waste, oblivious to the dangers lurking within, the true cost of our fashion choices becomes painfully clear.
Debt bondage and desperation
Forced into kiln labour by mounting debts, families find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty. Microloans, meant to alleviate financial strain, instead become shackles binding them to a life of exploitation.
Whole families, including children, toil in the kilns, their dreams crushed beneath the weight of debt and despair.
True price of cheap labour
While Phnom Penh’s skyline is adorned with gleaming towers, its foundation is built upon the sweat and blood of those forgotten by society.
Behind the facade of progress lies a grim reality: workers earn a pittance, struggling to survive on wages that barely cover the cost of food and shelter.
As the gap between rich and poor widens, the true victims of fashion’s insatiable appetite for profit remain unseen and unheard.
Holding brands accountable
It is time to confront the uncomfortable truth behind our fashion choices. Brands must be held accountable for the human cost of their production methods.
While some may claim ignorance, the evidence is clear — from toxic waste to bonded labour, the fashion industry perpetuates a cycle of exploitation that thrives on the backs of the vulnerable.
Call for justice
As we revel in the ever-changing landscape of fashion and succumb to the temptation of fast-paced trends, we must pause to acknowledge the individuals labouring behind the scenes.
Countless workers stand as the unseen faces of an industry driven by relentless consumer demand. Yet, their plight extends beyond mere survival — they deserve to be treated with dignity, afforded fair compensation and provided with safe working environments.
It is time to dispel the veil of ignorance shrouding the realities of garment workers and demand accountability from those profiting from their toil.
Only by amplifying their voices and advocating for their rights can we claim to be true champions of human dignity and stewards of our planet’s future.
Let us not be blinded by the allure of fleeting fashion trends but rather strive to uplift those whose voices have been drowned out by the clamour of consumerism.
In doing so, we not only honour the inherent worth of every individual but also pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable fashion industry.