J-Hope of BTS announces special album

AS the global sensation BTS continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their ground-breaking music, member J-Hope plays a significant role as a rapper, dancer and one of the group’s main vocalists.

However, amid his immense success, J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Despite this, he remains committed to his fans, affectionately known as the Army, by continuing to provide engaging content.

Bighit Music, the label behind the global phenomenon, has announced the upcoming release of a special album by J-Hope, titled Hope on the Street Volume One scheduled for a March 29 release.

Comprising six tracks, Hope on the Street Volume One is an embodiment of J-Hope’s artistic journey. The mini-album will also be accompanied by the documentary series Hope on the Street which chronicles his evolution as a dancer.

Viewers can already catch a sneak peek into J-Hope’s forthcoming documentary series, which is available now on the label’s official YouTube page.