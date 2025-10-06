AT its core, Karate Kid: Legends sticks closely to the underdog narrative that fans of the franchise know well. But rather than feeling tired or stale, the film uses that familiarity to its advantage. The story follows Li Fong (Ben Wang), a talented kung fu prodigy from Beijing who is forced to relocate to New York after the sudden loss of his mother. Thrown into an unfamiliar city, Li struggles to fit in both culturally and emotionally. Bullied at school and misunderstood by those around him, his only outlet becomes martial arts. Enter Mr Han (Jackie Chan), who recognises Li’s potential and steps in as his mentor. What starts as reluctant guidance soon becomes a deep, moving bond between teacher and student. The plot picks up pace when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), another legendary figure in the martial arts world, joins forces with Mr Han to help train Li for the upcoming Five Boroughs Karate Tournament. It is a smart way to merge the worlds of the original Karate Kid trilogy and the 2010 reboot, an intersection that surprisingly works.

Li’s journey, internal and external, forms the emotional spine of the film. He goes from being withdrawn and grieving to confident, facing off against Connor (Aramis Knight), a local karate champion with a chip on his shoulder. There is also a light romantic subplot with Mia (Sadie Stanley), who adds charm and heart without overshadowing the main story. Sure, the outcome of the film is predictable, this is a Karate Kid movie after all, but the storytelling is delivered with humour and sincerity. It does not try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it polishes it just enough to make the ride thoroughly enjoyable. Scene stealer The biggest scene-stealer without a doubt is Chan. Even after decades in the industry, he continues to be a marvel on screen. His agility, comedic timing and natural charisma have not faded one bit. Every time he appears, he commands attention not just because of who he is, but because he is genuinely fun to watch. There is a sequence where he trains Li in unconventional ways that had the audience laughing and silently impressed. Chan proves he is still one of the greatest action performers in cinema history.

Wang, meanwhile, is a breakout star. He handles the physical demands of the role and the emotional range with maturity and confidence. He does not try to mimic past Karate Kid leads as he brings his own quiet intensity, making you root for him from the first scene. Wang’s performance gives the film its emotional weight, and it is clear he has got a promising career ahead. Macchio slips back into the role of Daniel with ease. His interactions with Chan’s Mr Han are surprisingly heartfelt and often funny. The rest of the cast, from Stanley’s sweet and grounded Mia to Knight’s cocky and relentless Connor, all fit well with the tone of the movie. Each character plays a meaningful part in the story’s progression.