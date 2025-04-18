JACKSON Wang joins hands with trailblazing Japanese trio group Number_i for a remix of the artiste’s latest drop. GBAD (Number_i Remix) is a fresher take on city-pop sounds – think synths and pounding bass.

The track features a new verse from Wang, in which he explores the idea of his success being purposeless and perhaps he may have missed something along the road. This opens a new narrative for the “I do not care” vibe that the song carries throughout and another rabbit hole for the fans to plunge themselves into as they break down GBAD (Number_i Remix).

Number_i adds another layer to a rather laid back track as the synths give it a J-pop feel. Like strolling down Tokyo’s streets on a rainy night. Produced by Dem Jointz, Wang and Justin Tecson, the track stands apart from the original with prominent synths.

The collaboration came about after the 2024 Coachella Music Festival, following Wang and Number_i’s joint performance of GOAT. This partnership signals the beginning of a powerful new cross-cultural partnership.

The artistes, who share similar artistic visions, forged a bond that led to this collaboration, blending their distinct styles into a vibrant new sound for the fans.

GBAD was released last month as a prelude to Wang’s upcoming album Magic Man 2, which is set for release this year. After its release, GBAD was well received by fans and casual listeners alike as the music video surpassed 31 million views on YouTube.

The song dropped after Wang released his single High Alone earlier this year. The track quickly rose to number one on Apple Music in 22 countries and regions, solidifying Wang’s position as an international and versatile artiste.

After a successful couple of years, fans have been excited to delve deeper into the Magic Man world as Wang explores different facets of this persona.

GBAD (Number_i Remix) can be streamed on all music platforms.