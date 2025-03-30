JACKSON Wang is sending a bold message with the release of GBAD, the new single from his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

With a tongue-in-cheek edge, Wang embraces the reality that setting boundaries may make you the villain in someone else’s story. The song sheds Wang’s people-pleasing tendencies, offering a sharp reflection on the uncomfortable price of personal growth.

An unapologetic, alt-R&B cut, GBAD pairs Wang’s vocals with laid-back, jazzy production from Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz.

Directed by Rich Lee, the melancholic music video shows Wang’s Magic Man alter ego in an idyllic town, where he is repeatedly called on to save the day. The surreal, dark comedy video explores Magic Man’s existential crisis as he feels overlooked and underappreciated, mirroring Wang’s own personal experiences.

Last month, Wang announced that Magic Man 2 is set to arrive in 2025 and shared the riveting single High Alone, which explores isolation and self-destruction and introduces the deeply personal themes of the upcoming album. The sequel will continue to build on the evolution of Wang’s Magic Man persona, first introduced in his 2022 Billboard-charting album. Since its release, High Alone has reached number one on Apple Music in 22 countries and regions.

A project that Wang produced himself and has worked on for more than a year, Magic Man 2 unfolds across four chapters, each representing a different stage of grief. From manic highs fueled by denial, to painful reckonings with lost identity, to shedding people-pleasing tendencies and finally finding peace through acceptance, Magic Man 2 is Wang’s most unfiltered and vulnerable work to date.

Magic Man first began as a mask; a way to process his darkest emotions and internal struggles. With Magic Man 2, the mask begins to slip, revealing a deeper truth about Wang’s inner world, his battles with betrayal and his ongoing fight to stay true to himself.

Across social media platforms, Wang has over 100 million followers, making him the most-followed artiste in China on Instagram. Beyond this, his influence continues to reshape culture on a global scale. In addition to his record-breaking success as a solo artiste, Wang was recently named creative director for Nike and Jordan. He also serves as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Hennessy, further cementing his role as a bridge between music, fashion and global youth culture.