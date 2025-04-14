Jacky Cheung announces ‘60+ Concert Tour’ in Kuala Lumpur

FOLLOWING the success of his six sold-out concerts in 2023, which captivated audiences and left fans wanting more, the “Heavenly King of Cantopop” Jacky Cheung is set to make his long-awaited return to Malaysia.

Cheung will make his return to Kuala Lumpur with his sensational “60+ Concert Tour” on Aug 15, 16 and 17 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. Get ready for the venue to transform into the ultimate stage for three unforgettable nights of world-class entertainment.

As a defining icon of Chinese pop music, Cheung’s voice has sound-tracked generations, transcending time and borders. Recently, he achieved an unprecedented milestone during his 60+ Concert Tour in Haikou, China — his 218th show marked his 1,000th solo concert worldwide, cementing his status as a legend in Chinese music history.

Reflecting on this feat, Cheung shared: “These 1,000 concerts aren’t just a number — they represent 40 years of passion and dedication. Music’s power lies in the emotions it carries, and I’m deeply grateful to my fans for making this journey possible.”

From vocal brilliance to cultural influence, Cheung remains the gold standard in Chinese pop — inspiring artistes and fans alike.

Multi-sensory spectacle redefining live entertainment

The Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur represents an evolution in live performance, offering audiences an elevated and reimagined concert experience. Supported by a world-class international production team, the show showcases a sophisticated, multi-dimensional stage design enhanced by cutting-edge holographic projections and immersive 3D visuals.

Combined with a state-of-the-art sound system and intelligent lighting technology, every aspect of the production is curated to deliver a powerful, multi-sensory spectacle. This is not just a concert — it is a masterfully crafted artistic experience that redefines the boundaries of live entertainment.

Presented by Maybank and Golden Destinations, and organised by Star Planet, tickets will go on sale from April 25, with Priority Pre-sale tickets available for Maybank Visa Credit Card members and Golden Destinations Facebook Followers.

Tickets for Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur will go live on April 25, 2025 at 12pm, starting from RM388. Maybank Visa credit card members will have access to pre-purchase tickets on April 23, from 12pm to 6pm, with a limit of two tickets per transaction. Additionally, Golden Destinations will release a limited, pre-purchase code. Pre-sale tickets are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.