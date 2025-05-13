Jam Hsiao’s ‘Wild/Mild’ World Tour returns to KL on Aug 2

TAIWANESE vocal powerhouse Jam Hsiao is making his return to Malaysia after six years with his new “Wild/Mild” World Tour hitting Axiata Arena on Aug 2, 2025 at 8pm.

Dive headfirst into the universe of Hsiao’s latest album with the “Wild/Mild” World Tour – an exploration of nature’s majesty, the depths of human emotion and the untamed energy of live music. With cutting-edge stage design, mesmerising lights and genre-defying musical arrangements, each note and every beat will take you on a journey through contrasting moods, igniting a primal, personal connection within.

The tour’s poster, which offers a preview of its artistic direction, features a striking concept inspired by René Magritte. Within Hsiao’s eyes, wisps of white clouds and blue sky emerge — playing with the duality of “seeing” and “being seen.” The artwork exudes a bold, cool intensity, charged with tension, while delivering a call to action: “Why settle for hearing about Hsiao when you can witness his wild energy live?”

Having performed across major cities in China, North America, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia since its launch in Shanghai on Aug 3, 2024, the “Wild/Mild” World Tour is gearing up for a Kuala Lumpur stop.

Mandopop titan

Celebrating 17 years of musical brilliance, Hsiao stands tall as one of the most dynamic and versatile forces in the Chinese music scene. His unforgettable breakout performance of New Endless Love on One Million Star in 2007 was just the beginning of an inspiring journey marked by his instantly recognisable vocals and deeply emotive interpretations.

His self-titled debut album Jam Hsiao (2008) dominated charts and gifted the world with timeless anthems like Princess, I Can Only Miss You and How to Say I Don’t Love You — beloved karaoke staples across the region. Renowned for his electrifying stage presence, Hsiao consistently delivers concerts that fuse musicality with emotional connection.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has amassed numerous accolades, including honours from the KKBox Music Awards, Hito Music Awards, Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards and QQ Music’s Artist of the Year, solidifying his status in contemporary Mandopop.

The 2025 “Wild/Mild” tour draws its spirit from Hsiao’s album of the same name — a tribute to the raw, unrestrained energy of life. It reflects his deep fascination and love for the untamed wonders of the world, inviting audiences to embrace that same wild vitality. Alongside fan favourites, the tour will debut new tracks from the album, including White Night and Fusion/Diffusion.

Organised by Star Planet, in collaboration with Live Nation as co-organiser, tickets for the concert will go on sale starting May 19 at 12pm. Tickets are priced from RM298.