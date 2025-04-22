MANDARIN singers Jimmy Lin and Nicky Lee are joining forces for their Jimmy x Nicky Concert Live in Malaysia 2025 at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on June 21 at 6pm.

This concert is not only a musical feast but also a testament to the deep bond of friendship between the two artistes. Having first met in 2023 through the hit variety show Call Me by Fire Season 3, they quickly went from on-screen teammates to close friends. Now, they are ready to

bring that connection to life on stage and share a night of music, memories and brotherhood with fans.

Lin rose to fame in the 1990s and swiftly captured hearts across Asia with his sunny image and timeless love songs, earning him the nickname “Taiwan’s Little Whirlwind”. His classic hits such as Seventeen-Year-Old’s Rainy Season and Not Every Love Song Has a Beautiful Ending defined an era and made him the ultimate idol of a generation. Beyond music, his successful ventures into film and professional racing have solidified his status as a multifaceted star.

Lee, on the other hand, is celebrated for his rich, soulful voice and emotionally charged performances. In 2007, he was honoured with the Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Male Singer, a testament to his vocal prowess and influence in the Mandarin R&B scene. With heartfelt tracks like Overthinking and I’ll Be Fine, Lee has earned a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim alike.

Together, they will transcend generations and musical genres to take fans on a nostalgic journey through youth and love. The concert’s concept, a fusion of Lin’s vibrant whirlwind energy and Lee’s emotional depth, pays homage to their roots while showcasing their artistic evolution.

Brought to you by Resorts World Genting and managed by Jazzy Group, this concert is crafted to deliver a powerful and immersive live experience. The stage will be designed around a “Corridor of Memories” concept, featuring LED visuals that highlight key milestones in both artists’ careers. With dynamic lighting and specially curated performance segments, fans can expect an immersive and emotionally charged experience. In addition to performing their signature hits, Lin and Lee will also debut new segments created just for this concert — sure to spark excitement and buzz among fans.

Tickets range from RM358 to RM1,288.