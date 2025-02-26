Jisoo’s Amortage hits right notes

Blackpink star takes listeners on love-filled journey through music

BLACKPINK’S Kim Jisoo has steadily built an identity beyond the K-pop powerhouse group, making her mark as a soloist and actress. Debuting with Blackpink in 2016, she was often seen as the group’s lead vocalist, but over the years, she has proven to be much more. In 2021, she made her acting debut in TV series Snowdrop and has since balanced music and acting. Her solo music debut came in 2023 with Me, a two-track single album featuring Flower and All Eyes on Me. While Flower mesmerised with its minimalistic elegance, All Eyes on Me delivered a more dynamic, pop-driven sound. Now, two years later, Jisoo returns with her first mini album Amortage, a four-track project that delves deep into the many shades of love. The title itself is a combination of “amor” (love) and “montage”, which perfectly encapsulates this theme. This album offers a rich musical experience, blending her delicate vocal colours with storytelling rooted in love and emotion. Jisoo co-wrote all four tracks on Amortage, collaborating with renowned producers Blissoo and The Wavys. The lead single Earthquake comes with a visually stunning music video directed by Christian Breslauer, known for his work with The Weeknd and

Doja Cat.

Track review Earthquake Serving as the album’s lead single, Earthquake is an explosive mix of electronic beats, dramatic synths and pulsating rhythms, co-written by Jisoo, Blissoo and The Wavys. Jisoo’s vocals remain airy yet powerful, blending into the instrumental’s dynamic build-up. The lyrics metaphorically depict love as an unpredictable force, shaking the foundations of one’s emotions. Compared to Flower, which was subtle and graceful, Earthquake is bold and intense, revealing a more daring side of Jisoo’s artistry. The music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, amplifies this theme. Jisoo is seen navigating surreal landscapes such as crumbling buildings, shifting floors and floating objects. This symbolises the emotional turbulence that comes with falling deeply in love. Visually striking and conceptually rich, the video adds depth to the track’s message. Your Love The second track takes a gentler approach, leaning into a dreamy pop-ballad. Soft guitar strums and ethereal synths create a nostalgic, wistful mood. Your Love captures the innocence and purity of romance, with Jisoo’s voice conveying warmth and longing. It feels reminiscent of classic love songs but with a modern twist, making it refreshing and comforting. Lyrically, it explores the feeling of safety and joy in someone’s embrace, making it one of the most tender songs on the album. The chorus stands out with layered harmonies that add depth without overshadowing Jisoo’s delicate delivery. Fans who enjoyed the soft, emotional touch of Flower will likely gravitate towards this track.

Tears Easily the most emotional song on the album, Tears is a heartfelt ballad that showcases Jisoo’s vocal depth. The piano-led instrumental is simple yet effective, allowing her voice to take centre stage. The lyrics speak of unspoken pain and bittersweet memories, making it one of the most poignant songs in her discography. Her emotive delivery, particularly in the bridge where her voice slightly cracks, adds a raw authenticity to the track. The stripped-down arrangement, mainly piano and subtle string elements, creates an intimate atmosphere, highlighting her ability to convey deep emotions without relying on heavy production. If Your Love captures the beauty of romance, Tears reflects the sorrow that often accompanies it. Hugs & Kisses Closing the album on a bright note, Hugs & Kisses is playful, upbeat and reminiscent of 2000s pop. It is flirty and fun, offering a stark contrast to the emotional depth of Tears. The production features bouncy beats and catchy hooks, making it an instant mood booster. While the song does not necessarily break new ground musically, Jisoo’s playful vocal delivery and the infectious chorus make it memorable. It adds light-hearted, carefree energy to the album.