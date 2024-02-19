POCKETPAIR is begging for new talent to join the studio, as has been the level of success of its Palworld game.

On Feb 8, the developer posted a message on social media X that was short of throwing out a red carpet for those wanting a job to work on the game.

“At Palworld, we still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of people to join us. We are looking for people for all positions, but we are especially looking for planners and engineers,” the tweet read.

For more specificity, Pocketpair is looking at potential staff with experience using any game engine.

Earlier in February, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe’s post on X revealed that the projected server costs for keeping the game running through February will be over US$475,000 (RM2.2 million).

Being a massive success, it makes sense the studio needs more hands on deck, even if recent reports have revealed that the game’s player count has dropped from its 19 million players during the first few weeks of launch.

Pocketpair’s humour in its marketing of the game and the satire in it also extends to its hiring diction.

On the developer’s English site, the studio proudly claims that “the era of making games while suffering is over”, promising flexible working hours, benefits and “non-existent” over time, in a jab at the sadistic crunch culture and working conditions the gaming industry has become known for in the past decade.