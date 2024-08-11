POP star Julia Michaels is marking a new chapter for herself with the release of her latest single Heaven II, which is about love, infatuation, longing, desire, freedom and her boyfriend.

After seven years of being signed to Republic Records, the pop ballad is her first release as an independent artiste.

“It has taken so much to get to this point. A big thank you to everyone who stuck by me through all of this and believed in me enough for me to want to believe in myself enough to keep making songs that I love.

“So this is Heaven II. Me on my own terms,” said the singer.

Michaels first started out as a songwriter, writing tunes for prominent artistes such as Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. In 2017, Michaels released her five times-platinum selling debut single Issues. A year later, she received Grammy nominations for Best New Artiste and Song of the Year, prompting the release of her fan-favourite EP Nervous System.

She also embarked on The Inner Monologue Tour, which was her first US headline tour following an enviable run touring with Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan. She has since gained over 13 billion combined primary artiste streams, 60 billion credited streams, 18 RIAA Diamonds and 194 Platinum Accreditations, 40 billion combined video views and five Grammy nominations.

Southeast Asia constitutes a significant portion of her audience, with the Philippines at third, Indonesia at fourth and Malaysia at eighth.