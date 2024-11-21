Ultimate K-drama binge list for November

NOVEMBER is bringing the heat with a sizzling lineup of K-dramas! Whether you are craving a dose of nostalgia or something completely new, these shows have got you covered. So grab your snacks, get cosy and let us dive into the K-drama world! Brewing Love Premiere date: Nov 4 on ENA, Viki Starring: Kim Se-Jeong, Lee Jong-Won Kim Se-Jeong, known for her role in The Uncanny Counter, takes on a new challenge as Chae Yong-Joo, a former special forces agent turned spirits salesperson. With her branch on the brink of closure, she unleashes her sales skills to promote a new beer crafted by the reclusive brewer Yoon Min-Woo (Lee Jong-Won). But, Yong-Joo is not the only one eyeing this promising product. Face Me Premiere date: Nov 6 on KBS2 Starring: Lee Min-Ki, Han Ji-Hyun Lee Min-ki, known for My Liberation Notes, and Han Ji-Hyun, from the hit drama The Penthouse are set to star in the upcoming comedy-crime drama Face Me. In the series, Min-ki portrays Cha Jung-Woo, a talented plastic surgeon with a unique ability to visualise injuries and their solutions without physical examination. However, his brilliance is often overshadowed by his social awkwardness. He crosses paths with the determined and fiery violent crime detective Lee Min-Hyun, played by Ji-Hyun. Their contrasting personalities lead to a clash as Jung-Woo volunteers to assist victims of crime.

Gangnam B-Side Premiere date: Nov 6 on Disney+ Starring: Ji Chang-Wook, Jo Woo-Jin, Bibi, Ha Yoon-Kyung Following his roles in the historical drama Queen Woo and the gritty action noir Revolver, Ji Chang-Wook takes on a new persona in the crime series Gangnam B-Side. In this show, he portrays Yoon Gil-Ho, a determined pimp who risks everything to protect escort Jae-Hee, played by his co-star Bibi from The Worst of Evil. Jae-Hee is intricately linked to a series of mysterious disappearances being investigated by detective Kang Dong-Woo, portrayed by Jo Woo-Jin, and prosecutor Min Seo-Jin, played by Ha Yoon-Kyung. The Fiery Priest Season 2 Premiere Date: Nov 8 on SBS Starring: Kim Nam-Gil, Lee Ha-Nee, Kim Sung-Kyung, Bibi Kim Nam-Gil returns as the “fiery priest” Kim Hae-Il, a passionate Catholic priest known for his unorthodox approach to justice. Alongside him are familiar faces, the spirited prosecutor Park Kyung-Sun (Lee Ha-Nee) and his loyal detective sidekick Gu Dae-Young (Kim Sung-Kyung). This time, the trio heads to Busan on Korea’s southern coast, where they tackle a new case with the help of local detective Gu Ja-Young, played by Bibi, adding fresh dynamics to the investigative team. Mr Plankton Premiere date: Nov 8 on Netflix Starring: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Yoo-Mi, Oh Jung-Se, Kim Hae-Sook Woo Do-Hwan, known for his role in Bloodhounds, and Lee Yoo-Mi, from the global sensation Squid Game, team up for the road trip drama Mr Plankton. Do-Hwan plays Hae-Jo, a carefree young man who embarks on a journey to find his real father after a life-changing revelation. Yoo-Mi takes on the role of Jo Jae-Mi, a woman desperate for a family. Engaged to the wealthy but emotionally distant Eo-Heung (Oh Jung-Se), she resorts to deception by faking a pregnancy. When Hae Jo discovers her secret, he takes matters into his own hands and kidnaps her. Together, they embark on a road trip to find Hae-Jo’s father. Marry You Premiere date: Nov 16 on Channel A Starring: Lee Yi-Kyung, Jo Soo-Min Lee Yi-Kyung and Joo Soo-Min are set to star in this island romance comedy Marry You. Yi-Kyung portrays Bong Cheol-Hui, a quirky and unconventional bachelor living on a secluded island. Unfortunately, his unique personality makes him an unlikely candidate for marriage. Soo-Min takes on the role of Jung Ha-Na, a woman hired to assist Cheol-Hui in finding a suitable partner. However, her own experience of heartbreak has left her skeptical about the institution of marriage.

Parole Examiner Lee Premiere date: Nov 18 on tvN Starring: Go Soo, Kwon Yuri Go Soo returns to TV as the intriguing lead in Parole Examiner Lee, following his success in Missing: The Other Side. Playing Lee Han-Shin, a quirky parole officer, he is determined to expose those who use money and influence to exploit the system. Teaming up with Choi Hwa-Ran (Baek Ji-Won from Extraordinary Attorney Woo), a private lender driven by revenge, Han-Shin’s journey soon intersects with top detective An Seo-Yoon (Kown Yuri), creating an intense mix of justice and tension. When the Phone Rings Premiere date: Nov 22 on MBC Starring: Yoo Yeon-Seok, Chae Soo-Bin Yoo Yeon-Seok (Hospital Playlist) stars in this thriller as Baek Sa-Eon, Korea’s youngest-ever presidential spokesperson. He is in a strategic marriage with Hong Hee-Joo, the daughter of a newspaper mogul and courtroom sign language interpreter. Though their marriage is one of convenience, their lives take a dramatic turn when Hee-Joo is suddenly kidnapped, setting off a tense investigation and unravelling of secrets.