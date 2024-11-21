NOVEMBER is bringing the heat with a sizzling lineup of K-dramas! Whether you are craving a dose of nostalgia or something completely new, these shows have got you covered. So grab your snacks, get cosy and let us dive into the K-drama world!
Brewing Love
Premiere date: Nov 4 on ENA, Viki
Starring: Kim Se-Jeong, Lee Jong-Won
Kim Se-Jeong, known for her role in The Uncanny Counter, takes on a new challenge as Chae Yong-Joo, a former special forces agent turned spirits salesperson. With her branch on the brink of closure, she unleashes her sales skills to promote a new beer crafted by the reclusive brewer Yoon Min-Woo (Lee Jong-Won). But, Yong-Joo is not the only one eyeing this promising product.
Face Me
Premiere date: Nov 6 on KBS2
Starring: Lee Min-Ki, Han Ji-Hyun
Lee Min-ki, known for My Liberation Notes, and Han Ji-Hyun, from the hit drama The Penthouse are set to star in the upcoming comedy-crime drama Face Me. In the series, Min-ki portrays Cha Jung-Woo, a talented plastic surgeon with a unique ability to visualise injuries and their solutions without physical examination. However, his brilliance is often overshadowed by his social awkwardness. He crosses paths with the determined and fiery violent crime detective Lee Min-Hyun, played by Ji-Hyun. Their contrasting personalities lead to a clash as Jung-Woo volunteers to assist victims of crime.
Gangnam B-Side
Premiere date: Nov 6 on Disney+
Starring: Ji Chang-Wook, Jo Woo-Jin, Bibi, Ha Yoon-Kyung
Following his roles in the historical drama Queen Woo and the gritty action noir Revolver, Ji Chang-Wook takes on a new persona in the crime series Gangnam B-Side. In this show, he portrays Yoon Gil-Ho, a determined pimp who risks everything to protect escort Jae-Hee, played by his co-star Bibi from The Worst of Evil. Jae-Hee is intricately linked to a series of mysterious disappearances being investigated by detective Kang Dong-Woo, portrayed by Jo Woo-Jin, and prosecutor Min Seo-Jin, played by Ha Yoon-Kyung.
The Fiery Priest Season 2
Premiere Date: Nov 8 on SBS
Starring: Kim Nam-Gil, Lee Ha-Nee, Kim Sung-Kyung, Bibi
Kim Nam-Gil returns as the “fiery priest” Kim Hae-Il, a passionate Catholic priest known for his unorthodox approach to justice. Alongside him are familiar faces, the spirited prosecutor Park Kyung-Sun (Lee Ha-Nee) and his loyal detective sidekick Gu Dae-Young (Kim Sung-Kyung). This time, the trio heads to Busan on Korea’s southern coast, where they tackle a new case with the help of local detective Gu Ja-Young, played by Bibi, adding fresh dynamics to the investigative team.
Mr Plankton
Premiere date: Nov 8 on Netflix
Starring: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Yoo-Mi, Oh Jung-Se, Kim Hae-Sook
Woo Do-Hwan, known for his role in Bloodhounds, and Lee Yoo-Mi, from the global sensation Squid Game, team up for the road trip drama Mr Plankton. Do-Hwan plays Hae-Jo, a carefree young man who embarks on a journey to find his real father after a life-changing revelation. Yoo-Mi takes on the role of Jo Jae-Mi, a woman desperate for a family. Engaged to the wealthy but emotionally distant Eo-Heung (Oh Jung-Se), she resorts to deception by faking a pregnancy. When Hae Jo discovers her secret, he takes matters into his own hands and kidnaps her. Together, they embark on a road trip to find Hae-Jo’s father.
Marry You
Premiere date: Nov 16 on Channel A
Starring: Lee Yi-Kyung, Jo Soo-Min
Lee Yi-Kyung and Joo Soo-Min are set to star in this island romance comedy Marry You. Yi-Kyung portrays Bong Cheol-Hui, a quirky and unconventional bachelor living on a secluded island. Unfortunately, his unique personality makes him an unlikely candidate for marriage. Soo-Min takes on the role of Jung Ha-Na, a woman hired to assist Cheol-Hui in finding a suitable partner. However, her own experience of heartbreak has left her skeptical about the institution of marriage.
Parole Examiner Lee
Premiere date: Nov 18 on tvN
Starring: Go Soo, Kwon Yuri
Go Soo returns to TV as the intriguing lead in Parole Examiner Lee, following his success in Missing: The Other Side. Playing Lee Han-Shin, a quirky parole officer, he is determined to expose those who use money and influence to exploit the system. Teaming up with Choi Hwa-Ran (Baek Ji-Won from Extraordinary Attorney Woo), a private lender driven by revenge, Han-Shin’s journey soon intersects with top detective An Seo-Yoon (Kown Yuri), creating an intense mix of justice and tension.
When the Phone Rings
Premiere date: Nov 22 on MBC
Starring: Yoo Yeon-Seok, Chae Soo-Bin
Yoo Yeon-Seok (Hospital Playlist) stars in this thriller as Baek Sa-Eon, Korea’s youngest-ever presidential spokesperson. He is in a strategic marriage with Hong Hee-Joo, the daughter of a newspaper mogul and courtroom sign language interpreter. Though their marriage is one of convenience, their lives take a dramatic turn when Hee-Joo is suddenly kidnapped, setting off a tense investigation and unravelling of secrets.
Love Your Enemy
Premiere date: Nov 23 on tvN
Starring: Ju Ji-Hoon, Jung Yu-Mi
The series will follow the story of two childhood rivals, Seok Ji-Won (Ju Ji-Hoon) and Yoon Ji-Won (Jung Yu-Mi), who share the same name, birthday, and hometown. Despite their similarities, their families have a long-standing feud, leading to a competitive rivalry between the two. After a mysterious disappearance, Seok Ji-Won returns as the chairman of Dokmok High School, the same school they both attended. Meanwhile, Yoon Ji-Won works as a passionate PE teacher who cannot tolerate injustice. The two rivals reunite as adults, sparking a complex and intriguing relationship.
The Trunk
Premiere date: Nov 29 on Netflix
Starring: Seo Hyun-Jin, Gong Yoo
The Netflix Korea original The Trunk is set to premiere before the second season of Squid Game. This mystery drama stars Seo Hyun-Jin as Noh In-Ji, a woman who works as a professional wife. After completing her fourth marriage, she embarks on a one-year contract marriage with music producer Han Jeong-Won played by Gong Yoo. As the unlikely couple spends time together, a mysterious trunk recovered from a lake emerges, adding a layer of intrigue to their relationship. Jeong-Won, still haunted by his ex-wife, begins to unravel the secrets surrounding the trunk and the woman who orchestrated their fake marriage. The Trunk is based on a novel by Kim Ryeo-Ryeong, whose works have previously inspired popular dramas such as Punch and Thread of Lies.
The Tale of Lady Ok
Premiere date: Nov 30 on JTBC
Starring: Lim Ji-Yeon, Choo Young-Woo
Lim Ji-Yeon stars in this Joseon-era drama as Ok Tae-Young, a slave who ingeniously creates a new identity to climb from rags to riches. Her transformation draws the attention of Cheon Seung-Hwi, a travelling storyteller captivated by her from the moment they meet. The story intertwines themes of deception and romance in a historical setting. – Hallyubeat