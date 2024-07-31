K-pop siblings who prove talent runs in family

GET ready for a double dose of star power with these K-pop siblings!
When it comes to showbiz, talent often runs in the family and that rings true for these pairs of talented siblings in the industry.
Here is a look at some of the most talked-about sibling pairs in K-pop.
Lee Chan-Hyuk and Lee Su-Hyun
Chan-Hyuk and Su-Hyun is collectively known as Akmu. They first gained recognition on SBS’s K-pop Star 2 and later debuted under YG Entertainment. Their inaugural album Play, released in 2014, showcased 11 tracks penned by Chan-Hyuk. A 2021 project Next Episode further solidified their status. Akmu scored a Perfect All-Kill, which means topping charts on multiple platforms such as Melon’s Daily and Top 100, Genie, Bugs, YouTube Music, Vive, Flo and iChart, in 2023 with their newest hit Love Lee!.
Huening Kai and Huening Bahiyyih
Kai and Bahiyyih are the industry’s freshest faces. Kai rose to fame as the youngest member of Big Hit’s TXT in 2019 while Bahiyyih gained attention on Mnet’s Girls Planet 999 before debuting with Kep1er in 2021. The siblings also have an older sister Lea, a former member of Viva.
Lee Chaeyeon and Lee Chaeryeong
Chaeyeon and Chaeryeong initially competed on K-pop Star 3 in 2013. Post-elimination, they joined JYP Entertainment. Chaeyeon was part of IZ*ONE and is now with WM Entertainment while Chaeryeong is a member of girl group Itzy. Their 2020 KBS Festival performance was a memorable reunion.
Jessica Jung and Krystal Jung
Jessica, a former Girls’ Generation member, and Krystal of F(x) were both discovered by SM Entertainment. They have often shared the stage and even hosted a reality show Jessica & Krystal in 2014.
Bibi and NaKyoung
Bibi’s younger sister NaKyoung debuted with the TripleS sub-unit Acid Angel from Asia in 2022. Bibi often promotes her sister on social media, showcasing the supportive relationship. – Hallyubeat