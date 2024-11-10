Kamal Chopra sizzles in duet with legend Kumar Sanu

MALAYSIAN singer Kamal Chopra turned her dream into reality when her soulful duet with renowned Bollywood playback singer and king of romance ballads Kumar Sanu hit over three million views online in a short time. The song Chandni, literally meaning “moonlight” in Hindi, has seized the attention of the Indian music industry.

“Collaborating with Kumar and being featured in this video is truly a great honour. It is a matter of great pride to be given the opportunity to work with this legendary singer,” said Kamal at the Malaysian launch of Chandni, where she also shared her dream of achieving global distinction.

The musical score, composed by maestro Arvinder Raina and Mridul, has blended contemporary rhythms with a timeless appeal. The melodious use of the saxophone in the music video has created a captivating sound against the stunning backdrops of the Indian cities of Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Kumar is the voice behind several famous songs in Bollywood movies starred by popular actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Amir Khan. He won five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback singer from 1991 to 1995 and holds the Guinness World Record for recording the most number of songs (28) in a single day.

Kamal has previously won accolades internationally in London and Japan. The most recent was the Most Outstanding International Singer/Performer at the WCEJA Japan Awards 2023. In the UK, Kamal picked up the award for Best International Artiste at the UK Bhangra Awards, in 2019 and 2022, showcasing her ability to be versatile even in the Bhangra genre.

Kamal attributed the success of Chandni to the romantic composition of Arvinder, with lyrics by Shabab Allahabadi and Anjaan Sagri. She credited the professionalism of the video to producer Dr Sunil Chopra and director Philip, who she said crafted the video with creativity and individualism.