KL Wellness City hosts Raya open house with orphanage homes

WELLNESS and healthcare master township developer KL Wellness City (KLWC) hosted its Raya Open House yesterday following the “Kembali Ke Nostalgia” campaign launch event last month.

KLWC welcomed Tourism Malaysia representative Mohd Roslan Abdullah, alongside guests like Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council CEO Dr Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar, whose presence underscored the importance of healthcare and wellness in the community, aligning with KLWC’s mission to promote Malaysia as a premier tourist destination and showcase excellence in healthcare and wellness services.

KLWC executive director (branding, sales & marketing) Datuk Seri Vincent Tiew said: “Dr Mohamed Ali's presence not only lends prestige to our celebration but also signifies our commitment to promoting medical tourism and enhancing healthcare services for both local residents and international visitors.”

Guests were treated to a diverse range of activities and entertainment, with highlights including live performances by the 3PCS Busker Band. The event featured live food stations offering a variety of traditional local delicacies and an all-day buffet.

Enhancing the festive ambience, attendees had the opportunity to capture cherished moments against a backdrop adorned with traditional Malay decor, known as “Rumah Panggung.”

Embracing the spirit of generosity and in alignment with the “Kembali Ke Nostalgia” campaign, KLWC distributed duit Raya to more than 100 children from five homes, including the Shelter Home For Children, Lighthouse Children Welfare Home Association in KL & Selangor, Pusat Jagaan Penyayang Nur Iman KL, Ti-Ratana Welfare Society and Yayasan Sunbeams Home. Each orphanage home received RM2,000 in contributions, totaling RM10,000. These efforts reflect KLWC’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need and spreading joy during this festive season.

“This gathering symbolises a beautiful convergence of our cultural heritage and community spirit. It’s an opportunity to forge meaningful connections and weave lasting memories together. We share the joy of the festive season with everyone who joins us,” added Tiew.

In addition to the festivities, guests can participate in the duit Raya lucky draw until April 30 for a chance to win cash rebate vouchers and special free gifts by engaging with KLWC on social media platforms.