The Kuala Lumpur International Hospital (KLIH), a cornerstone project of KL Wellness City (KLWC), has surpassed 40% completion and is on track for opening in the third quarter of 2026.
“To meet the growing demand and future healthcare needs, we have expanded the number of operating theatre rooms to 25 from 22,” said KLWC managing director Dr Colin Lee at its Chinese New Year (CNY) festive media launch last week.
Regarding the other facilities and equipment that KLIH will have to meet industry and consumer demands, KLWC branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew explained the hospital is being equipped to be a smart hospital and the major undertaking involves artificial intelligence, as it is currently a critical aspect in the industry and globally.
“In regards to the hospital itself, we will do a big brand launch and introduction of the hospital some time this year to announce all the medical equipment that we will be bringing in,” he added.
The Nobel Healthcare Park, which is also housed in KLWC, is expected to be completed next year.
With the extension of the AirAsia Complimentary Air Ticket Campaign by an additional three months, purchasers of units at The Nobel Healthcare Park are entitled to complimentary AirAsia flight e-vouchers valued at RM15,0
Earlier, KLWC kicked off the Year of the Snake with a vibrant CNY festive media launch, uniting the local community and sharing the festive spirit with local old folks’ homes.
Gracing the event was Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim, who emphasised Malaysia’s cultural diversity and its growing stature as a leading destination for wellness and healthcare tourism. She said KLWC’s integration of world-class healthcare facilities with community living aligns with the nation’s vision to establish Malaysia as a global hub for wellness and medical tourism.