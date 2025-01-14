The Kuala Lumpur International Hospital (KLIH), a cornerstone project of KL Wellness City (KLWC), has surpassed 40% completion and is on track for opening in the third quarter of 2026.

“To meet the growing demand and future healthcare needs, we have expanded the number of operating theatre rooms to 25 from 22,” said KLWC managing director Dr Colin Lee at its Chinese New Year (CNY) festive media launch last week.

Regarding the other facilities and equipment that KLIH will have to meet industry and consumer demands, KLWC branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew explained the hospital is being equipped to be a smart hospital and the major undertaking involves artificial intelligence, as it is currently a critical aspect in the industry and globally.