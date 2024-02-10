Klook celebrates 10 years of adventures with its biggest travel sale

TRAVEL and experiences platform Klook is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its biggest birthday sale to date where travellers can explore and enjoy over 2,000 travel deals, featuring the new “Money Can’t Buy Experiences”.

Founded in 2014, what started as a small startup has now blossomed into a global platform offering over half a million travel experiences across more than 100 cities worldwide. With over 140 million trips booked and 70 million monthly visits to its platform, Klook has become an essential part of how travellers explore and connect with the world.

“Moving forward, we’ll continue to innovate, collaborate and elevate the travel experience. We’re building stronger connections between travellers and local communities, driving sustainable tourism and creating a future where every journey is a force for good,” said its general manager for Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, Sarah Wan at Klook’s birthday get-together event yesterday.

For its birthday sale until Nov 13, travellers can discover discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of travel services, including tours, activities, accommodations and transport in destinations including Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Europe and more. Users can also look forward to weekly flash deals with Buy1-Get-1 products, seasonal offers featuring top autumn and winter experiences in Japan and Klook exclusive products.

Five highlights of Klook’s 10th birthday:

● Money Can’t Buy Experiences

Featuring luxurious stays and once-in-a-lifetime adventures. Enjoy activities like snowboarding in Switzerland and even being a vet at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Registration is open until Oct 31.

● Free eSIM for Klook members

Stay connected on your travels. Enjoy up to 3GB of data with seamless in-app activation for fuss-free coverage in over 200 destinations.

● 10th Birthday Social Giveaway

Celebrate with Klook and win prizes, including a grand prize of a four days, three nights stay on It’s the Ship.

● 10.10 sale

Featuring a Buy-1-Free-1 offer for Universal Studios Japan and more. Enjoy flash deals and save up to 15% with sitewide codes.

● Surprise Upsize Promo

An upsize promo code offering extra savings on travel bookings.