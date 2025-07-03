KLP48 to mark first anniversary with ‘Bloom’ concert at Zepp KL

KUALA Lumpur-based idol group KLP48 will celebrate its first anniversary with a concert titled Bloom, taking place on Aug 16 at ZEPP Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by 48 Entertainment Sdn Bhd, the concert will showcase KLP48’s diverse line-up and high-energy performances. Formed in 2024 as part of Japan’s globally recognised AKB48 franchise, KLP48 carries forward the “idols you can meet” concept created by producer Yasushi Akimoto.

Recognised by Guinness World Records as the Largest Pop Group in the World, AKB48 has paved the way for KLP48 to bring the idol model to Southeast Asia. The group comprises 13 members: seven Malaysians, four Japanese, one Indonesian and one from Hong Kong. Among them are three members transferred from AKB48 and one from STU48, bringing international experience to the group.

In the year since its debut, KLP48 has built a following in Malaysia and Japan, with members performing at events and festivals abroad. The group credits this growth to consistent effort, fan support and a shared commitment to evolving as performers.