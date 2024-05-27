Largest gathering of Ferrari

Organised by the Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia (FOCM), the event culminated in the club being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for this unprecedented achievement.

The parade started at Chin Swee Caves Temple, with the convoy traversing the final 4km to the peak, showcasing a stunning lineup of Ferrari models. Among the highlights were the Ferrari 430 Scuderia, the 458 Speciale, the F12 N-Largo, the F8 Tributo, and the 488 Pista, each exemplifying the brand’s high performance and aerodynamic design.

This event marks a significant increase in participation compared to FOCM’s previous record in 2020 when 100 Ferraris made the journey. The enthusiasm and passion for Ferrari cars were noticeable as the vehicles roared up the hills, providing an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators.

Receiving recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records, Resorts World Genting vice president Winnie Lim said it is glad to add a new feather to its cap with this feat of assembling 297 Prancing Horses 6,000 feet above sea level.

“It is a triumph for all our intrepid, luxury-loving owners of the world’s most powerful and recognisable supercar. As a leisure and hospitality resort, we echo our partner’s spirit and passion for shared adventures and experiences and drive to go above and beyond,” Lim said.