Latest audio accessories for quality listening

Equipment that focuses on comfort, performance

THE vast world of audio technology continues to evolve, delivering better sound experiences tailored for individual preferences. Three newly launched products, the Loop Dream, SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds and JBL Home Theatre systems showcase cutting-edge advancements, with each catering to a unique audio need. From restful sleep and immersive gaming to cinematic sound at home, these products aim to elevate audio quality, functionality and comfort.

Loop Dream: Comfort-first earplugs for restful sleep Designed for those seeking undisturbed rest, Loop Dream earplugs prioritise comfort and effectiveness in noise reduction. Priced at RM229, these sleep-specific earplugs are available in Lilac, Peach and Black, offering functionality and style. Loop Dream achieves its performance with an innovative oval ear tip made of dual layers of memory foam and silicone. This unique shape mirrors the natural contours of the ear for a secure yet comfortable fit, making it suitable for side sleepers. Additionally, the brand’s signature round loop has been redesigned to distribute pressure evenly while a thinner, oval-shaped nozzle reduces pressure within the ear canal. These advancements translate to a superior sleep experience, with Loop Dream boasting a noise reduction rating of 27 dB (SNR). This high-level of noise dampening effectively blocks low-level sounds such as whispers (33 dB) or moderate noises such as rainfall (48 dB), which can disturb sleep. The design helps mitigate the chronic effects of sleep disruption, including risks of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Loop Dream comes with a spacious carry case featuring a non-slip grip bottom, making it convenient for bedside storage. As part of Loop’s wider collection, which includes products such as Loop Quiet and Loop Experience, Loop Dream caters to a growing demand for high-performance earplugs tailored to specific needs.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: High-fidelity gaming in a compact form SteelSeries continues its legacy of gaming audio excellence with the launch of the Arctis GameBuds, gaming earbuds crafted for versatility and performance. Priced at RM899, these earbuds offer premium features for gamers who want top-tier sound quality and functionality across platforms such as PS5, Xbox, PC and mobile devices. Arctis GameBuds stand out with a unique combination of 360° Spatial Audio and a custom next-gen wireless chipset, ensuring ultra-low latency 2.4GHz connectivity alongside Bluetooth 5.3 support. The earbuds are tailored for gaming, with 100+ game-specific audio presets accessible via a mobile app, allowing users to customise their listening experience in real time. Active Noise Cancellation is another key feature, achieved through a hybrid four-mic system that immerses players in the game by blocking external noise. A transparency mode is also available for moments when users need to remain aware of their surroundings. The earbuds are designed for extended wear, with ergonomic comfort derived from over 62,000 ear scans and multiple silicone ear tip options. They have an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours, with 10 hours of use per charge and additional charges stored in the Qi-compatible wireless charging case. Cross-platform functionality is enhanced with a compact USB-C dongle, enabling gaming across devices that typically lack Bluetooth support, such as the PS5 and Xbox. Combined with an IP55 water resistance rating, the Arctis GameBuds are suitable for gaming, music and on-the-go use, making them a solution for gamers who demand quality and convenience.

JBL Home Theatre: High-performance audio for modern living JBL continues its reign as a leader in home audio with the introduction of its Modern Audio AV Receivers and Stage 2 Loudspeakers. Designed for next-generation music and movie enthusiasts, these systems balance simplicity, scalability and exceptional sound quality. Starting at RM2,900 for AV receivers and RM2,000 per pair for loudspeakers, the JBL lineup offers options for every level of audio enthusiast. The top-tier models, such as the JBL MA9100HP AV Receiver (up to 9.1 channels, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support) and the Stage 2 loudspeakers (including floor-standing and bookshelf models), deliver immersive sound that rivals professional cinema setups.

The receivers come equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with platforms such as Apple AirPlay, Chromecast and Bluetooth. The EZ Set EQ mobile app simplifies setup, calibrating the system to any room within minutes. The system integrates smoothly with Samsung SmartThings for smart home enthusiasts, enabling automation with other IoT devices. In terms of design, the sleek, minimalist look of the JBL systems complements modern interiors, available in Latte and Espresso finishes. The loudspeakers feature advanced acoustics, such as patented HDI waveguides for room-filling sound and anodised tweeters for crystal-clear highs. Developed at JBL’s Centre of Acoustics Excellence, these systems reflect decades of expertise in cinema and studio sound. Scalability is a core feature, allowing users to start small with a two-channel setup and upgrade to an 8K-enabled home theatre system with Dolby Atmos. This flexibility makes JBL’s solutions ideal for both beginners and audiophiles seeking top-tier performance.