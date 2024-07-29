Lee Joon-gi set to meet fans in Kuala Lumpur

MULTITALENTED South Korean actor and singer Lee Joon-gi is set to hold his first-ever fan meeting in Malaysia, marking his debut appearance in the country.

Jointly organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment and Hit Maker Entertainment, with Sliding Doors Entertainment as co-organiser, the 2024 Lee Joon-gi Asia Tour will take place in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 22 at the Mega Star Arena from 6pm onwards.

Fans of the actor will finally have the chance to see him in person. The crowd will get to enjoy performances from Lee, who is also known for his dance moves and impressive vocals.

Lee started out as a model with only small acting roles before he rose to fame with his first leading role in the film The King and the Clown, followed by the rom-com series My Girl that made him popular.

He has been named the “King of Sageuk”, or “King of Historical Dramas”, having played the lead role in many popular series, including Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Scholar Who Walks the Night, Arang and the Magistrate, and Iljimae.

True to his reputation as a versatile actor, he has starred in K-dramas of various genres such as Arthdal Chronicles, Again My Life, Flower of Evil alongside Moon Chae-won, Lawless Lawyer with Seo Yea-ji and more. He made his Hollywood debut in the film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Throughout his acting career, Lee has won multiple awards from South Korea’s Grand Bell Awards, SBS Drama Awards, KBS Drama Awards, the Hawaii International Film Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival, among others.

As a singer, Lee has released a number of songs that showcase different styles.