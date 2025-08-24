JPJ collects over RM100 million in outstanding summonses with RM150 offer

MACHANG: The Road Transport Department has collected more than RM101 million in outstanding summonses through a special flat-rate RM150 compound offer since early January.

JPJ Deputy Director-General Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi confirmed the collections involved three specific types of traffic offences during the ongoing initiative.

“For AwAS summons, a total of 635,294 notices were issued with collections exceeding RM95.3 million,” he stated.

He added that Notice 114 involved 35,183 notices totalling RM5.29 million in collected payments.

Notice 115 amounted to 8,266 notices with collections exceeding RM1.23 million according to official figures.

Jazmanie shared these details after handing over Jalur Gemilang flags and helmets at the Labok Enforcement Station today.

The event formed part of the Semarak Kemerdekaan 2025 programme organised with the National Security Council.

“JPJ not only ensures road laws are observed but is also responsible for conveying the importance of discipline, safety and patriotism to the community,” he commented.

This special compound initiative demonstrates JPJ’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and compliance nationwide. – Bernama