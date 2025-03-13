IT is a truly bewitching image — a wide, wild eyed stare from an aging rocker with wisps of white hair billowing has seemingly captured the imagination of netizens.

Looking very much like a wizard about to cast an evil spell, the epic image of Bobby Liebling of Pentagram giving audiences the evil eye on stage has been shared thousands of times and launched countless memes.

This has piqued the interest of a new generation of music lovers to ask “who is this grandpa rocker?”

Liebling is the frontman for Pentagram which was formed in 1971 and is widely considered to be among the progenitors of doom metal. Despite critical acclaim, the American band from Alexandria, Virginia never tasted commercial success, always flying just below the radar.

With the internet shining an unexpected spotlight on the band, a new generation fans are tuning into the sludge-drenched vibes of Pentagram in droves, as reflected in its increasing streaming numbers.

The band has been quick to react to this newfound fame by announcing a slew of tour dates alongside an appearance at Hellfest in France. It has also released a new album, which is just stocked to the brim with gargantuan riffs and classic stoner-rock vibes, much to the delight of diehard fans.

Will newbies dig Lightning in a Bottle?

Doom-encrusted rock with a heavy 70s vibe is the order of the day. Its the Black Sabbath blueprint in all its glory and then some. Though Liebling is no Ozzy Osbourne, his impassioned wails do enough to get the listener’s attention.

The guitar riffs are just like thick slabs of meat — raw, primal and plenty juicy for music lovers to sink their teeth into. Swirling and all-encompassing, the tunes on Lightning in a Bottle are built like a tank to slowly crush and brutally assault the senses.

Given this band has been ploughing a steady burrow for five decades, no one can begrudge them a late career flourish, even if its via a manic photo of its frontman. That is not to say Lightning in a Bottle is a weak record. Quite the contrary, its fun, energetic and a great addition to any self-respecting music lover’s collection.

Even casual listeners will find plenty to enjoy, even if it is just for an afternoon’s streaming pleasure.

Lightning in a Bottle was released on Jan 31 on Heavy Psych Sounds and is available to stream on all major platforms.