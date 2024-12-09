LINKIN Park’s Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong of critically acclaimed band Dead Sara as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain as drummer have shared their first new music in seven years.

These include a new single and video for The Emptiness Machine, plus a global livestream performance and the launch of six upcoming arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota as part of the From Zero World Tour. Linkin Park Underground fan club exclusive pre-sales for tickets started on Sept 6 and general on-sales began the next day.

Soon to be released on Nov 15, From Zero is the band’s first album since 2017.

About the new era, Shinoda stated: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we are currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present and future. We are embracing our signature sound but new and full of life.

“It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years and excited about the journey ahead.”

Right out of the gate, The Emptiness Machine channels the DNA of Linkin Park, harnessing the band’s explosive energy and retaining the hallmarks of their instantly identifiable and inimitable sound.

A chameleonic and catchy anthem, Shinoda’s hypnotic melodies hand off to Armstrong’s blistering chorus over distorted riffs and head-nodding drums.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their talents, their company and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energised new music we have made together.

“We are weaving together the sonic touch-points we have been known for and still exploring new ones,” Shinoda explained.

Ultimately with From Zero, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present and future as part of the outfit’s new musical era.