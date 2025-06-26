ANOTHER great band to emerge from Sweden’s seemingly never-ending pool of death metal talent, Disrupted is a pretty weak moniker. Yes, the scene is saturated and all the good band names are taken but surely the band can do better.

What is not in question though is the quality of the music on offer. This is album number three from the quintet formed in 2012 in Ludvika, Dalarna.

Disrupted is all about creating that perfect crunchy riff that Swedes seem to have flowing through their veins.

Just like Impurity and LIK, bands with similarly bland brandings, Disrupted have got the tone just right. Like a perfectly deep fried chicken with an ultra-crispy skin, this album is deeply satisfying in the way it churns out death metal the old fashioned way. Hot, slightly greasy but worth every morsel as the band go through the paces with a practised efficiency.

Stinking Death does exactly what it says on the tin – old school death metal played fast and furious, all wrapped in that glorious sound of the Swedish underground.

Getting the sound right is a hugely important ingredient in Swedish death metal and Disrupted can proudly say it got it right. Stinking Death is a fantastic example of the Scandinavian country’s proud metal heritage. It may not win many award for originality but few bands, if any, ever get into old school death metal with the intention of reinventing the wheel.

Disrupted’s Stinking Death is released on the Trust No One Recordings and can be sampled on all major streaming sites.