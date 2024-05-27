Love story beyond the norm

Hathaway and Galitzine charm in this delightful age-gap romance film

THE Idea of You is the kind of movie that takes al Wattpad-esque romance and elevates it with wit, charm and genuine emotion. (For the uninitiated, Wattpad is an open source of fan-penned material.) Directed by Michael Showalter and co-written with Jennifer Westfeldt, this romantic comedy, based on Robinne Lee’s novel, stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old art gallery owner, and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes, the 24-year-old heartthrob lead singer of August Moon. Unexpected romance The story kicks off when Solène’s plans for a solo camping trip are derailed and she ends up chaperoning her daughter Izzy and her friends to Coachella. A chance encounter in a mistaken trailer leads to a flirtation with Hayes, a pop star with charm and a taste for older women. This unlikely romance blossoms amidst festival chaos, art galleries and European tours, serving up a guilty pleasure for the audience. Hathaway delivers a relatable and grounded performance as Solène, a woman navigating the complexities of life, love and motherhood. Her chemistry with Galitzine is undeniable, adding a spark that carries the film through its more predictable moments. Galitzine, with his boyish charm and sincerity, makes Hayes more than just a pretty face, bringing depth to a character that could easily have been a shallow pop star stereotype. The supporting cast, including Reid Scott as Solène’s ex-husband Daniel and Ella Rubin as Izzy, adds layers to the narrative, creating a lived-in and authentic world. Annie Mumolo, as Solène’s friend Tracy, provides comic relief with her witty observations and supportive friendship.

Age is just a number At its core, The Idea of You is a celebration of love that defies societal norms and expectations. The film boldly declares that everyone deserves happiness, even when it comes in the form of a 24-year-old pop star and a 40-year-old single mum. This theme resonates throughout the movie, as Solène and Hayes navigate their relationship amid intense public scrutiny and personal insecurities. Their journey is a rollercoaster of emotions, from the highs of their European escapades to the lows of paparazzi invasions and public judgment. The film handles these challenges with a light touch, balancing humour and heartache and ultimately reinforcing the message that love is worth fighting for in all its messy, imperfect glory. Guilty pleasure done right The Idea of You embraces its Wattpad-esque roots with pride, delivering a story that is both fantastical and grounded in reality. It is a film that knows exactly what it is, a romantic fantasy and leans into it with gusto. The screenplay, filled with sharp dialogue and heartfelt moments, ensures that the audience is invested in Solène and Hayes’s journey from start to finish. Visually, the film is a treat. From the sun-soaked Coachella scenes to the glamorous art galleries and picturesque European locales, every frame is designed to delight the senses. The soundtrack, featuring catchy pop tunes and soulful ballads, perfectly complements the unfolding romance.