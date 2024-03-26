Malaysia’s podcasting gems to listen to

10 must-listen shows catering to different tastes and demographics

Podcasts are gaining popularity as listeners are allowed to choose content and consume on demand. - UNSPLASHPIC

PODCAST is the new radio. Just like how streaming services have become the dominant medium for TV shows and even feature-length films, podcasts have become the choice of many looking for specific audio content. The freedom to choose content and listen on demand is a big part of the appeal of podcasts. Malaysia is no different as a host of podcasters rise to the challenge of meeting demand for localised content. Below are some of the essential podcasts being transmitted from these shores, offering diverse perspectives, from unsolved mysteries to empowering stories of youth. Time to turn on and tune in to some of Malaysia’s best podcasts:

The Toss Up! The Toss Up! takes you on a rollercoaster of unsolved and solved cases in Malaysia, led by four engaging personalities. It is a wild ride that keeps you hooked, blending mystery with the camaraderie of these four guys. Loved the dynamic between the four hosts as it keeps everyone listening on the edge of their seats with each episode. Find them on Podtail, YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Google for an adrenaline-pumping podcast experience. The Sambal Pod Powered by the voice of Malaysian youth, the aim of The Sambal Pod is to educate and empower. Filled with inspiring and eye-opening stories involving the young, the content is a breath of fresh air with its uniquely youthful perspective. Full of energy and no small amount of innocence, this podcast transports older listeners to their own youth. Tune in on Spotify and Google to witness a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs of the younger generation.

Seek to Speak Seek to Speak fearlessly tackles taboo topics in Malaysian culture, offering a refreshing take on mental health, student empowerment, and sexual education. The podcast features bold and thought-provoking discussions even on taboo subjects, which makes for essential listening. This podcast on RedCircle and Spotify provides a safe space to discuss controversial issues, making it a vital source of enlightenment and understanding.

The Fashion Weak With tongue firmly lodged in cheek, The Fashion Weak claims to be the number one fashion podcast globally. Hosted by Arnold Loh and Lucas Lau, it features notable Malaysian influencers discussing everything from reality shows to wages. It has a hilarious take on fashion with insightful guests, making it always a fun listen. Find it on YouTube, Spotify and Apple for a delightful blend of humour and fashion insights. Table Talk Podcast Hosted by brothers Ming Yue and Ming Han, the Table Talk Podcast dives into current affairs, relationship advice, pop culture and personal stories. They offer relatable yet entertaining content. Listening and watching the hosts are akin to chatting with friends, so it feels genuine and authentic. This podcast is on YouTube, Spotify and Apple and keeps you coming back for more insights into Malaysian life.