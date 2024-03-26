Malaysia’s podcasting gems to listen to

PODCAST is the new radio. Just like how streaming services have become the dominant medium for TV shows and even feature-length films, podcasts have become the choice of many looking for specific audio content.
The freedom to choose content and listen on demand is a big part of the appeal of podcasts. Malaysia is no different as a host of podcasters rise to the challenge of meeting demand for localised content.
Below are some of the essential podcasts being transmitted from these shores, offering diverse perspectives, from unsolved mysteries to empowering stories of youth.
Time to turn on and tune in to some of Malaysia’s best podcasts:
The Toss Up!
The Toss Up! takes you on a rollercoaster of unsolved and solved cases in Malaysia, led by four engaging personalities. It is a wild ride that keeps you hooked, blending mystery with the camaraderie of these four guys. Loved the dynamic between the four hosts as it keeps everyone listening on the edge of their seats with each episode.
Find them on Podtail, YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Google for an adrenaline-pumping podcast experience.
The Sambal Pod
Powered by the voice of Malaysian youth, the aim of The Sambal Pod is to educate and empower. Filled with inspiring and eye-opening stories involving the young, the content is a breath of fresh air with its uniquely youthful perspective. Full of energy and no small amount of innocence, this podcast transports older listeners to their own youth.
Tune in on Spotify and Google to witness a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs of the younger generation.
Seek to Speak
Seek to Speak fearlessly tackles taboo topics in Malaysian culture, offering a refreshing take on mental health, student empowerment, and sexual education. The podcast features bold and thought-provoking discussions even on taboo subjects, which makes for essential listening.
This podcast on RedCircle and Spotify provides a safe space to discuss controversial issues, making it a vital source of enlightenment and understanding.
The Fashion Weak
With tongue firmly lodged in cheek, The Fashion Weak claims to be the number one fashion podcast globally. Hosted by Arnold Loh and Lucas Lau, it features notable Malaysian influencers discussing everything from reality shows to wages. It has a hilarious take on fashion with insightful guests, making it always a fun listen.
Find it on YouTube, Spotify and Apple for a delightful blend of humour and fashion insights.
Table Talk Podcast
Hosted by brothers Ming Yue and Ming Han, the Table Talk Podcast dives into current affairs, relationship advice, pop culture and personal stories. They offer relatable yet entertaining content. Listening and watching the hosts are akin to chatting with friends, so it feels genuine and authentic.
This podcast is on YouTube, Spotify and Apple and keeps you coming back for more insights into Malaysian life.
Malam Seram
For horror fanatics, Malam Seram delivers tales of mystery, horror and the unexplained within a Malaysian context. Hosted by radio personality KC Champion, Malam Seram is delivered in Bahasa Malaysia and does its job of raising goosebumps with some seriously creepy tales.
Get your dose of horror on YouTube, Spotify and the Malam Seram webpage.
Head Over Heels
Maggy Wang’s Head Over Heels takes a stand on woman empowerment, breaking stigmas attached to single mothers, discussing mental health, and exploring women in sports. Empowering and relatable, Wang’s discussions resonate deeply.
This podcast, available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple, creates a safe space for genuine conversations relatable to every woman.
Two Book Nerds Talking
Bookworms are now united thanks to Honey and Diana of Two Book Nerds Talking. They discuss their favourite reads, making it easier for Malaysian book lovers to decide on their next purchase. A haven for book lovers, Honey and Diana’s passion shines through.
With insights and occasional guest appearances, this podcast is a haven for avid readers on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Renegade Radio.
Being Human
Hosted by Dr Chua Sook Ning, Being Human by Relate Malaysia advocates for mental health awareness. Featuring outspoken advocates like Tengku Iman Afzan and politician Hannah Yeoh, this podcast has meaningful and eye-opening conversations, placing a special focus on mental health.
This podcast on Spotify, Apple and Google offers insights for a more meaningful life, especially during lockdown.
Geeks in Malaysia
Amelia Chen, Khairil M Bahar and Nick Dorian bring you Geeks In Malaysia, a podcast covering everything geeky from comics to movies, games and TV shows. Geek culture at its finest, the enthusiasm of the hosts for all things nerdy is infectious.
Celebrating geekdom and nerdiness, this podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon.