National team crafts desserts reflective of diversity takes home bronze in Pastry World Cup

FEW culinary creations evoke the same sense of indulgence and artistry as pastries. Pastries have long been a universal treat, whether flaky, buttery or decadently rich. What sets pastries apart from other baked goods is their reliance on techniques such as lamination, proofing and precise temperature control – all contributing to the balance of flavour and texture. In Malaysia, the pastry scene is a melting pot of influences, merging European techniques with local ingredients. The famed Portuguese egg tart, a staple in Malacca, has a caramelised top and silky custard filling encased in a crispy shell. Meanwhile, pandan-flavoured pastries, such as pandan choux puffs and pandan-infused croissants, have grown in popularity, highlighting Malaysia’s love for incorporating indigenous flavours into classic desserts. Even traditional kuih, such as kuih lapis and kuih talam, while not strictly classified as pastries, share a similar dedication to layering, precision

and aesthetics. Pastries are an expression of art. This is evident in modern patisseries that take inspiration from haute couture, turning simple desserts into visually stunning centrepieces. The evolution of pastry-making continues to push creative boundaries. With the growing interest in artisanal baking, Malaysia has seen a rise in homegrown pastry chefs who blend French techniques with tropical elements such as gula melaka, coconut and durian.

Pastry World Cup One of the most prestigious platforms for pastry excellence is the Pastry World Cup (Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie), held every two years in Lyon, France. This highly competitive event sees teams of pastry chefs from around the world showcasing their technical skills and creativity across sugar work, chocolate and ice carving. The competition is an exhibition of precision and storytelling through edible art. This year, Japan secured the gold medal with intricately designed desserts that embodied its cultural heritage, while France took silver for its exquisite execution and flavour balance. However, the talk of Malaysia was our national team, which clinched the bronze medal, marking a significant achievement on the global stage.

Malaysia’s rise in pastry world The bronze medal-winning team had Loi Ming Ai as team coach, Foo Yi Qing as the sugar candidate, Tyler Tan as the ice candidate and Fong Kah Mun as the chocolate candidate.Speaking on behalf of the team, Loi expressed pride in representing Malaysia on the global stage. “Standing among the top three teams in the world is an honour. Competing at this level requires precision, creativity and perseverance, and we showcased Malaysia’s rich heritage through our creations. This achievement is for the entire Malaysian pastry community and we hope it inspires future generations to aim even higher.” Asked about what inspired the team’s chosen elements, Loi explained its thought process revolved around the theme of natural heritage and Malaysia’s multiracial identity. The team’s final dessert incorporated three distinct elements, each representing a different cultural influence

in harmony.