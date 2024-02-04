Mesmerising seaside retreat

Holiday bliss at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort

LONGING for a beach getaway? Think Redang Island and the five-star The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort where you can experience the “Maldives of Malaysia” – your local paradise all year-round. Dubbed as one of the most expensive hotels in Malaysia, Taaras is derived from the word “Taara”, which originates from Sanskrit, meaning Goddess of the Sea. As a beach resort, Taaras prides itself with crystal-clear waters and white powdery sand, as well as a haven for snorkelling and swimming with friendly turtles.

Nestled amid South China Sea, Taaras offers scuba divers the chance to explore over 30 captivating dive sites surrounding Redang Island to experience the abundant marine life. Besides its pristine beach, Taaras also makes a good retreat for adventure and relaxation. Guests can engage in activities such as kayaking, jungle trekking, sunset cruises, ATV rides, jungle gym sessions or beach yoga against the backdrop of a serene ocean view. If you prefer a relaxing spa experience, pamper yourself with the Taaras signature massage at Taaras Spa. Dine in at Asean All Day Dining, which serves authentic Malaysian, international and fusion-inspired cuisine; MareNero for its modern Italian and Indian menu; Asean Terrace Lounge for evening drinks and relaxing music; and The Cove for cocktails or premium wines over light snacks as you watch the sun set.





Berjaya Hotels & Resorts group general manager Pravir Mishra said Taaras guests are mainly Malaysians (30%) and foreign tourists (70%) from Italy, China, Japan and France. “We’re eyeing for Singapore to be in our top five list this year, from the top 10 currently. We want to attract high net worth Singaporeans who want to go to Maldives to come to Taaras,” he said during a recent media trip at Taaras following the launch of its inaugural flight, operated by Berjaya Air, from Seletar Airport in Singapore to Redang Island in Terengganu. Taaras has 125 rooms consisting 94 suites, 24 two-bedroom hillview deluxe, six premier twin rooms and a villa. “The Taaras Villa is the biggest hotel villa in Malaysia. We’re building another two new villas that are expected to be ready by year-end as there is demand for our high-end stays. “We don’t just sell our hotel, we also sell Malaysia’s culture where we organise village tours for our guests,” said Pravir, adding that 60% of its guests are repeat customers. “We’re open throughout the year. We want to change the mindset of people who reject travelling during the monsoon season.” Taaras is managed by Berjaya Hotels & Resorts that has 34 hotels in eight countries and 21 destinations. “We’re the biggest homegrown hotel company with hotels in Iceland, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan and Vietnam.”

Fly direct to Redang Island from Singapore YOUR holiday getaway is made easier now thanks to direct flights offered by The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort to Redang Island, operated by Berjaya Air. Taaras has launched its travel package with direct flights from Singapore’s Seletar Airport to Redang Island in Terengganu. Travellers from Singapore can fly direct from Seletar Airport to Redang Airport, reducing the total travel time to Redang Island to just one hour and 20 minutes. Compared with an entire day of flying from Singapore to Kuala Terengganu and transferring to the Merang Jetty to Redang Island before heading to Taaras, the direct flight is a huge relief to travellers, cutting travelling time significantly.