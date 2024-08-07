Minion-sized adventure

GRU, the lovable ex-supervillain, is back with his quirky family and mischievous Minions for another round of animated antics in Despicable Me 4. Directed by Chris Renaud and co-directed by Patrick Delage, this instalment picks up where the previous films left off, offering familiar faces, fresh humour and a plot that is as wacky as ever. Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru, bringing his signature charm to the character that fans have come to adore.

Same old fun

The film introduces a new villain Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. Maxime is a French-accented supervillain with embedded cockroach body parts, adding a bizarre twist to the series’ roster of antagonists. Alongside him is his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, voiced by Sofia Vergara. Their plan for revenge against Gru and his family sets the stage for the central conflict of the movie.

But do not worry, this is not a dark turn for the franchise. True to its form, the movie blends action with humour, keeping the tone light and the jokes coming. From the Anti-Villain League agents’ bumbling efforts to the Minions’ slapstick shenanigans, Despicable Me 4 ensures the laughs are never far away.

Just to be clear, the film has yet to break new ground. It is another Minion movie with the same formula and that is exactly why it works. Fans of the series know what they are getting into and this sequel delivers exactly what they expect. The plot might be predictable but it is executed with the usual flair and energy, making the franchise a global success.

The movie does not shy away from its tried-and-true elements, Gru’s endearing awkwardness, Lucy’s enthusiasm, the girls’ adorable quirks and the Minions’ delightful chaos. New characters such as Poppy Prescott, voiced by Joey King, add a bit of fresh flavour but they do fit into the established world.