THE Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (Mumo) has unveiled the top 16 finalists of Miss Universe Malaysia 2024, which represent a dynamic range of backgrounds from across the nation.

Breaking barriers, embracing diversity

Following the removal of the upper age limit and marital status restrictions, this year’s top 16 finalists represent a diverse tapestry of Malaysian women, each with their own unique story to tell. The competition is fierce with former beauty pageant contestants, both with extensive experience in the fashion industry, vying for the crown.

Additionally, there is a law graduate from the renowned Tsinghua University in China, bringing a strong academic and intellectual presence to the competition. Other notable contestants include a medical student, a social worker, a research and development lab technician cum chemist, a recruiter and a mermaid diving instructor.

Challenging stereotypes, a 35-year-old mother of two, who is an entrepreneur in the music industry, alongside a fresh-faced 30-year-old business analyst, are redefining the pageant landscape. Both women prove that age, experience and marital status are no barriers to achieving one's dreams.

National auditions, held both physically and virtually on July 20 and 23, respectively, saw stunning women showcasing their potential to a panel of distinguished panels, comprising Mumo national director Eleen Yong, Mumo chairlady Datin Wira Livonia Ricky Guing and Beyond Entity Sdn Bhd director Elisa Tan.

“This year's selection of finalists embodies the spirit of ‘Beauty Beyond You’. We were impressed by the depth and diversity of talent showcased during the auditions. Each woman possesses not only beauty, but also character, determination and a burning ambition to make a difference. It's also inspiring to see so many women from diverse backgrounds embracing this unprecedented opportunity to be a force for good,” said Yong.

New era of fan engagement

Building on the wave of inclusivity, Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 is empowering the global community to help select the next representative through an official voting system using digital art collectibles.

Powered by Zetrix's blockchain technology, this system allows the public to vote for their favourite contestants via the official website of Mumo and at the same time receive digital art collectibles. There are no limits on the number of times or the contestants a supporter can vote for. These votes will account for 50% of the final results, equal to the weight of the panel of judges’ votes.

Supporters can easily acquire these digital art collectibles using a Zetrix wallet, with the blockchain ensuring transparency and accuracy in vote verification. Voting will be open one to two weeks before the gala dinner in September.

Building well-rounded queens

By integrating blockchain technology with Miss Universe’s long standing tradition of holistic training, Mumo is setting a new standard for the landscape of beauty pageants.

To ensure these finalists are well-prepared for the Miss Universe 2024 Gala Night in September, Mumo curated a rigorous boot camp programme that focuses on runway walking, personal grooming, public speaking, personal branding and developing essential values such as confidence, compassion and social responsibility.

The list of finalists:

Amelia Foong, 30 years old

Angela Quah, 24 years old

Car Menn Lee, 26 years old

Elaine Kho, 29 years old

Genevieve Goh, 25 years old

Gianna Tan, 25 years old

Gillian Miral, 24 years old

Isabella Wong, 27 years old

Isabelle Choong, 21 years old

Keshinie Sivamaran, 23 years old

Vernice Tee, 35 years old

Rin Yeap, 28 years old

Sandra Lim, 23 years old

Shaline Vikneswaran, 23 years old

Shweta Mohan, 24 years old

Temara Inigo, 25 years old