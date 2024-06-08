Modern meets traditional

Saudi iconic transitional architecture

DIFFERENT regions in Saudi Arabia narrate a unique story steeped in rich culture, heritage and resplendent architecture. From the stone houses adorned with wood carvings in the Aseer region to the prevalent Najdi architecture in Diriyah, the original design of buildings was determined by the weather, geography and local resources. Saudi Arabia’s buildings, old and new, blend ancient history with a visionary future, combining olden engineering and craftsmanship with modern skyscrapers and pioneering giga projects. For example, the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, a symbol of modernity, stands in contrast with the ancient mud-brick city of Diriyah, home to the 300-year-old Unesco World Heritage Site in At-Turaif. Kingdom Centre Tower, Riyadh Saudi’s bustling capital, home to eight million people, is a vast and vibrant city. The Kingdom Centre Tower, rising boldly against the Riyadh skyline is one of the tallest buildings in the world. With its sleek design and towering presence, the 300-metre-tall tower features a reflective glass wall to combat the heat. Its unique “hole” has a glass Sky Bridge that offers visitors unparalleled views of Riyadh from the 99th floor. The east wing of the Tower houses the Al-Mamlaka shopping mall, featuring over 150 luxury brands stores such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci. On its third level, you can dine at Al-Mamlaka Social Dining, a unique dining destination. Among its many floors, the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh sits high within the soaring Kingdom Centre Tower, offering a romantic dinner experience with a panoramic view of Riyadh. Visitors can also visit the highest mosque in Saudi, the King Abdullah Mosque, on the 77th floor.

Ithra (King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture), Dhahran Named by Time magazine in 2018 as one of “The World’s 100 Greatest Places to Visit”, Ithra stands as a cultural complex in Dhahran. Designed by the renowned Norwegian architecture firm Snohetta, the centre features interconnected structures blending futuristic elements with traditional techniques, reflecting Saudi’s commitment to innovation and cultural heritage. Within Ithra’s 80,000 square metrs of space, visitors will find a five-gallery museum, theatre, library, cinema, a great hall and the Ithra Tower connected by a plaza. No trip to Ithra is complete without visiting “Reader’s Paradise”, a library home to a collection of more than 300,000 books in English and Arabic.

Nassif House, Jeddah Located in Saudi’s cosmopolitan coastal city, Nassif House, also known as Bait Nassif, is a historic residence in Al-Balad on the Unesco World Heritage List. Built between 1872 and 1881 for the governor of Jeddah Sheikh Umar Effendi al-Nassif, it features an elevated ground floor with rainwater cisterns, intricate frescoes, wood carvings and a bay window carved from Java teak wood. It was once used as the primary residence of King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud and was acquired by the Saudi government in 1975, transforming it into a cultural centre to celebrate Jeddah’s rich heritage.

At-Turaif, Diriyah Established in the 15th century, At-Turaif is a visual representation of the mud-brick Najdi architecture style, characterised by its geometric motifs and use of the courtyard space. Over the centuries, the 300-year-old Unesco World Heritage Site has evolved to become a symbol of Saudi’s rich cultural and historical heritage. Now a tourism giga-project, Diriyah hosts its own “Diriyah Season”, aiming to attract 50 million visitors by 2030. A trip to Diriyah is incomplete without visiting Bujairi Terrace, a dining spot offering a unique culinary experiences.

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre, Riyadh Designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, the centre’s honeycomb cellular structure offers a striking visual appeal and minimises solar heat gain. The campus houses five key facilities within its expansive grounds, seamlessly interconnected beneath a vast canopy, achieving efficiency without compromising aesthetics or functionality.

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh Originally crafted as a royal palace, The Ritz-Carlton epitomises grandeur and sophistication. From its spacious suites and world-class spa to its exquisite dining venues and elegant event spaces, every corner exudes luxury and impeccable service.

Ancient Nabatean City of Hegra, AlUla Hegra, Saudi’s first Unesco World Heritage site, offers a fascinating glimpse into ancient civilisations, with more than 110 well-preserved burial tombs carved from desert rock. The tombs feature unique carvings, capital-topped columns and mythical creatures such as sphinxes and griffins. Hegra showcases ancient engineering feats such as wells and stone-lined water channels, highlighting the ingenuity of its inhabitants.

Maraya Concert Hall Maraya, the largest mirrored building on earth, is an architectural wonder in AlUla’s Ashar Valley. Its futuristic design, with thousands of reflective glass panels, creates a stunning illusion of disappearing into its surroundings.