DJ and social media phenomenon Siew Pui Yi (MsPuiyi) has reached a jaw-dropping 150 million song reach. To celebrate the landmark achievement, she made an appearance at Ultra Japan in Tokyo, one of the most prestigious electronic music festivals, where she was spotted alongside DJ Soda.

Together, the duo made a bold statement with their head-turning outfits and undeniable chemistry, sending social media into a frenzy.

Even major artistes could not resist joining the excitement. Blasterjaxx commented: “Double trouble ????”

While Dimatik exclaimed: “???????? two legends!”

Fans echoed these sentiments, flooding MsPuiyi’s Instagram comment section with praises. One fan remarked: “Hottest cuties with banger vibes??“, which sparked widespread speculation about whether this powerful pairing could lead to something more. Although nothing has been confirmed, the anticipation has only fuelled fan excitement, with many hoping for future projects from this electrifying duo.

“150,000,000 reach?? More to come and much blessings ahead,“ MsPuiyi shared in an Instagram post to her 26.7 million followers, expressing her gratitude to her global fanbase.

The milestone solidifies her shift from a commercial model towards the music industry, with fans anticipating her next EDM single.