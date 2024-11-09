$!Natural relief

Eight home remedies for easing menstrual discomfort

MENSTRUATION is a natural process but it often comes with discomforts such as cramps, bloating and mood swings. While over-the-counter medications are a common solution, many women seek natural remedies that can be as equally effective without side effects. Here are eight tried-and-tested home remedies to help ease menstrual discomfort: Ginger tea Ginger is well-known for its anti inflammatory properties, making it a remedy for menstrual cramps. Sipping on a warm cup of ginger tea can soothe your stomach and reduce pain. To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger and steep it in boiling water for five to 10 minutes. Add a little honey for sweetness and enjoy. Ginger’s ability to reduce prostaglandins, chemicals that cause uterine muscles to contract and leading to menstrual cramps, makes it an excellent choice for menstrual discomfort.

Heat therapy Applying heat is one of the simplest and most effective remedies for menstrual pain. A warm bath, heating pad or hot water bottle placed on your lower abdomen can relax the muscles and reduce cramps. Heat works by improving blood flow to the area and reducing the severity of muscle contractions. For many, this age-old remedy provides immediate relief and can be used as often as needed.

Herbal teas Herbal teas are a gentle way to address multiple symptoms of menstruation. Chamomile tea is well known for its calming effects, which can help ease tension and irritability. Peppermint tea is great for relieving bloating and digestive discomfort that often accompany periods. Fennel tea,on the other hand, has antispasmodic properties, which can help reduce cramps. Drink these teas regularly during your menstrual cycle.

Omega-3 fatty acids Incorporating omega-3 fatty acids into your diet can help reduce menstrual pain over time. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties, which can decrease the production of prostaglandins, much like ginger. Foods rich in omega-3s include fatty fish such as salmon, flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts. If dietary changes are not enough, you can also consider taking an omega-3 supplement but always consult with a healthcare.

Yoga and gentle exercise While it might be tempting to curl up in bed during menstruation, light exercise can actually alleviate symptoms. Yoga, in particular, has been shown to reduce menstrual pain. Poses such as child’s pose, cat-cow and reclining-bound angle pose help stretch and relax the muscles around the pelvis. Gentle walking or stretching can also increase blood flow and reduce the severity of cramps. Regular physical activity can make your menstrual cycles less painful over time.

Dietary adjustments What you eat can have a significant impact on your menstrual cycle. A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce symptoms such as mood swings and fatigue. Reducing the intake of caffeine, sugar and salt can also help minimise bloating and discomfort. For an added boost, consider foods high in magnesium, such as leafy greens, nuts and seeds, which can help relax muscles and reduce cramps.

Turmeric milk Turmeric, often called the “golden spice”, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Drinking turmeric milk can help alleviate menstrual cramps and promote overall well-being during your cycle. To make turmeric milk, simply warm a cup of milk (or a dairy-free alternative) and add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. You can enhance the flavour with a pinch of black pepper, a dash of cinnamon and a touch of honey. Black pepper aids in the absorption of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, making this drink even more effective at reducing pain and inflammation.